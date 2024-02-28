Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - A tax on e-cigarettes is a tax on smoking cessation
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on reports that the Chancellor is considering a tax on e-cigarette liquid in the upcoming budget
“The government’s approach to vaping has become an incoherent mess. It says it wants to clamp down on disposable vapes and yet it is going to tax refillable e-cigarette liquid. It is giving away e-cigarettes for free with its Swap to Stop scheme while making vaping less affordable for those who are prepared to pay. It says it wants to lower the tax burden but seems happy to tax smoking cessation.
“We know what happens when e-cigarettes are taxed. The evidence from other countries shows that it leads to more cigarette sales and more smoking.* When you have two substitute products, discouraging the use of one amounts to encouraging the use of the other. Anti-vaping policies are essentially pro-smoking policies.”
Notes to Editors
-
*Cotti et al. (2020) studied e-cigarette taxes in eight US states and found that a decline in e-cigarette pod sales led to an increase in the sale of traditional cigarettes.
-
Pesko et al. (2020) found that “higher e-cigarette tax rates increase traditional cigarette use” and predicted that an e-cigarette tax of US$1.65 per ml would increase the number of daily smokers by 1%.
-
Saffer et al. (2019) concluded that a large tax on e-cigarettes in Minnesota prevented 32,400 smokers from quitting.
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - The context for the March 2024 Budget28/02/2024 16:20:00
How might the outlook for the public finances change and how should the Chancellor’s tax and spending plans change in response in the Budget?
Adam Smith Institute Launches the Next Generation Centre28/02/2024 14:20:00
Leading UK think-tank will tonight launch a new policy initiative aimed at increasing economic opportunities for Britain’s young people
Clear vision needed for health and social care23/02/2024 16:25:00
The Scottish Government needs to develop a clear national strategy for health and social care to address the pressures on services.
The IFS Scottish Budget Report – 2024–2523/02/2024 10:20:00
This report looks at the key budgetary and public service issues for the Scottish Government for the 2024–25 financial year and beyond.
IEA - Red tape has fuelled the cost of living crisis, argues new IEA paper22/02/2024 16:20:00
Since 2000, sectors with heavy state intervention have experienced large price rises while competitive markets have experienced price falls.
IFS - Scottish Government boosts support for students’ living costs, but further cuts funding for universities to teach them22/02/2024 10:20:00
How much does the Scottish Government spend on higher education, and what challenges does it face on university funding and living cost support?
Demos - New statistics confirm that the pandemic has had a sustained negative impact on employment in the UK – here’s how policy makers should respond22/02/2024 09:20:00
This week the ONS published new statistics about employment and jobs in the UK – the first time for a number of months due to problems with survey response rates. With the appropriate caveats that the figures are estimates based on survey data – and therefore, as always, they come with a margin of error – here’s what we learnt from the new statistics, and some of the implications for policy makers.
IPPR - Calls for ‘quick win’ changes to social security as claimants say system leaves them ‘scared, exhausted and drained’21/02/2024 15:05:00
A state of the nation report on the UK’s social security system concludes with a package of reforms to cut poverty, incentivise work and deliver quick wins to create a modern welfare system.
IFS - January usually sees the government run an overall surplus, as this is the month when a large chunk of self-assessment receipts is paid21/02/2024 13:10:00
Today’s ONS government borrowing figures suggest that the public sector ran a surplus of £16.7 billion in January. This is much bigger than the £7.5 billion surplus it ran in January 2023, and is the biggest January surplus on record.