Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Bank of England at significant risk of overcorrecting
Trevor Williams, Chair of the Institute of Economic Affairs’ Shadow Monetary Policy Committee and former chief economist at Lloyds Bank, commented on the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates by 0.25 basis points to 4.5 per cent
“The Bank of England helped create the inflation problem, then said there wasn’t a problem, then called it ‘temporary’, and now runs a significant risk of overcorrecting.
“Just as the Bank of England failed to identify inflationary pressures at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, they may be once again focusing too much on present inflation rather than long run trends. The sharp reduction in the money supply points towards inflation coming down quickly over the coming two years. The UK’s sluggish economic growth, easing supply chain pressures and a series of recent bank failures also point against the need for further rate rises.
“Inflation could still dip to around 1 per cent over the next two to three years and even after adjusting for the Bank’s revised forecast suggesting stronger growth, it is expected to undershoot the 2 per cent target. This trajectory indicates interest rates need not go up any further.”
Notes to Editors
- The IEA’s Shadow Monetary Policy Committee, a group of independent economists that shadow the Bank of England, voted to keep the Bank rate at 4.25 per cent.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Record interest rates leave low-income families with still more impossible trade offs says JRF11/05/2023 16:15:00
JRF senior economist Rachelle Earwaker, commented on the decision by the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to increase interest rates to 4.5%
IEA - Smart regulation’ package welcome, but more reforms needed11/05/2023 10:20:00
Institute of Economic Affairs Director of Communications and Public Policy Matthew Lesh comments on the government’s ‘Smart regulation’ package
IFG - Former ministers reveal experiences of Johnson, Brown and Blair governments10/05/2023 16:20:00
George Eustice, Hilary Benn, Douglas Alexander and Helen Liddell give candid interviews about their time as ministers.
The King's Fund responds to the primary care plan10/05/2023 14:20:00
Beccy Baird, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund comments on the delivery plan for recovering access to primary care
“Shell’s profits soar while households suffer” says IPPR04/05/2023 14:20:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that Shell has made £7.7 billion ($9.65 billion) in profits in the last quarter (Jan-Mar). Shell have also announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £3.18 billion ($4 billion) to shareholders, following on from £13.8 billion ($17.35 billion) of buybacks in 2022.
BP "driving up prices and profits” says IPPR03/05/2023 16:10:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that BP has made £4 billion ($5 billion) in profits in the last quarter (Jan-Mar). BP have also announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £1.4 billion ($1.75 billion) to shareholders, following on from £8.2 billion ($10.3 billion) of buybacks in 2022.
IEA - New rules risk pushing gamblers to unregulated websites27/04/2023 15:20:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Government’s gambling white paper
Demos - Is cutting Inheritance Tax really a priority?27/04/2023 14:20:00
Earlier this year, Demos launched a new project on the UK’s ‘New Age of Inheritance’. We’ve found that the real value of inheritances transferred annually in the UK has doubled roughly every 20 years since 1979 to over £100bn a year.
IPPR - Revealed: The hidden personal cost of UK long-term sickness that cries out for a new national health mission27/04/2023 13:10:00
The UK’s poor record on health is taking a huge toll on people’s personal finances and job prospects, a landmark report of the IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity exposes today.