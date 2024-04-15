IEA - Bernanke Review Exposes Bank of England’s Failings

Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s review of forecasting and communications at the Bank of England

“The Bernanke Review has exposed serious shortcomings at the Bank of England, which ultimately deepened the cost of living crisis. It is a tough read and the response from the Bank is even harder to follow. This is not a great start to a process that is supposed to improve the transparency of policymaking.

“One positive is the recommendation that more work should be done on improving the understanding of the ‘monetary transmission mechanism’. This may be as close as we will get to an acknowledgement that the Bank has paid too little attention to the monetary drivers of inflation. But it is only one of many recommendations and could easily be lost. The Shadow MPC that meets at the IEA has been on the case here for many years.

“Most of the Review is taken up with practical suggestions about the management and resourcing of the Bank. But the elephant in the room is the lack of diversity of thinking on the Monetary Policy Committee. The risk is that the same mistakes keep being made, just in a more sophisticated way.”

