Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Chancellor’s rhetoric on growth must become reality
Tom Clougherty, Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs Responds to the Chancellor’s speech on economic growth
“The Chancellor is saying all the right things on growth and should be applauded for many of the decisions she has taken today. Restoring Britain’s economic dynamism simply has to be the Government’s overriding objective – without that, no other meaningful agenda is possible
“The challenge now is to make sure that rhetoric becomes reality. Can the government face down opposition to the developments that it now wants to proceed? Heathrow’s third runway will be the acid test of how heartfelt the government’s growth commitment is. After all, we have been here – and been disappointed – before.
“The Government also needs to ensure that pro-growth action on specific projects is following by fundamental, systemic reforms – which mean that in future, market-led development does not depend on intervention from Downing Street for its viability. We need genuine regulatory liberalisation if this pro-growth pivot is going to be sustainable.
“Crucially, how will prioritising growth sit alongside the Government’s plans on employment law and Net Zero? As things stand, policy commitments in those areas clearly militate against stronger economic growth. If the Government is willing to rethink its approach there, we will know that they are serious about putting growth first.”
IEA spokespeople are available for live and pre-recorded broadcast
Notes to Editors
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Rachel Reeves speech reaction: ambition for Oxford-Cambridge corridor must be extended across UK says IPPR29/01/2025 16:25:00
IPPR Harry Quilter Pinner, executive director of IPPR has reacted to Rachel Reeves’s speech
IPPR North calls for Mayors to be given the power to introduce a visitor levy29/01/2025 12:20:00
The director of leading think tank IPPR North has today called for Mayors to be given the power to bring in a visitor levy for their area.
Adam Smith Inst - Tax Loss from Millionaires Leaving the UK Last Year Equivalent to Over Half a Million Average Taxpayers24/01/2025 10:05:00
According to new analysis from the Adam Smith Institute (ASI), the lost annual income tax revenue from millionaires leaving the UK is equivalent to the annual income tax take of over half a million average taxpayers.
IFS - Employees of Pakistani or Bangladeshi ethnic origin almost twice as likely to opt out of workplace pensions as other employees24/01/2025 09:05:00
Automatic enrolment into workplace pensions has substantially increased the share of employees saving in a workplace pension plan and has reduced gaps in pension participation by age and earnings.
The King's Fund - Why we need to signpost patients to credible health information23/01/2025 10:25:00
Credible health information supports people to make decisions about everything from vaccination to surgery. People who use trustworthy health information report feeling more able to manage their health, more prepared for appointments and more confident engaging in shared decision-making.
IFS - Ethnic differences in private pension participation after automatic enrolment23/01/2025 09:25:00
What are the drivers of ethnic gaps in private pension participation rates and what consequences will these gaps have for future retirement incomes?
IEA Responds to Trump’s Executive Orders22/01/2025 15:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on speculation around Trump’s commitment to implementing new tariffs
The King’s Fund responds to the New Hospital Programme review22/01/2025 14:25:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Partnerships and Events at The King’s Fund responds to the outcome of the New Hospital Programme review