IEA Director General responds to Rishi Sunak’s first speech as Prime Minister

Mark Littlewood, Director General at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the speech

“The Prime Minister is right to recognise the scale of the economic challenges facing the country. While mistakes were made by the last administration, those mistakes were largely made in delivering the economic medicine, not in diagnosing the illness.



“The Prime Minister must resist calls for more of the same high-tax, low-growth, cheap money economics responsible for our long-term, low-growth economic malaise. I hope he shares his predecessors’ analysis of the many underlying structural problems in the UK economy and wish him every success in delivering the necessary remedies.”

