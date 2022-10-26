Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA Director General responds to Rishi Sunak’s first speech as Prime Minister
Mark Littlewood, Director General at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the speech
“The Prime Minister is right to recognise the scale of the economic challenges facing the country. While mistakes were made by the last administration, those mistakes were largely made in delivering the economic medicine, not in diagnosing the illness.
“The Prime Minister must resist calls for more of the same high-tax, low-growth, cheap money economics responsible for our long-term, low-growth economic malaise. I hope he shares his predecessors’ analysis of the many underlying structural problems in the UK economy and wish him every success in delivering the necessary remedies.”
Notes to editors
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Revealed: Two-thirds of small boat channel crossings would have asylum claims accepted26/10/2022 14:20:00
Most people crossing into the UK on small boats would have successful asylum claims if they were processed, according to new research by IPPR.
IEA - Bank of England must act urgently to bring inflation down19/10/2022 16:15:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the latest ONS inflation data
IPPR responds to inflation figures19/10/2022 15:15:00
Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at IPPR, responded to the ONS October CPI figures
JRF - Low income families still waiting for reassurance on benefit uprating19/10/2022 13:25:00
Rebecca McDonald, Chief Economist for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation responded to news that CPI inflation for September was at 10.1%
Dame Patricia Hodgson to chair Policy Exchange’s Reform of Government Commission on the future of the Civil Service19/10/2022 12:25:00
Policy Exchange is today delighted to announce a Reform of Government Commission, Chaired by Dame Patricia Hodgson, which will examine how the Civil Service can be improved and modernised.
Community diagnostic centres may struggle to reduce NHS backlog in current situation, warns new report from The King’s Fund14/10/2022 09:20:00
New community diagnostic centres may struggle to live up to ministers’ promises to improve access to services and reduce the NHS backlog, warns a new briefing on NHS diagnostics from The King’s Fund.
Kings Fund - NHS workforce and spending plans must go further if the government is to deliver its promises13/10/2022 15:25:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest monthly NHS performance data and the Estates Return Information Collection (ERIC) data for 2021/22
JRF - New analysis shows vast scale of impact across parliamentary constituencies if benefits don’t rise by inflation13/10/2022 14:15:00
JRF has used the latest official data to produce a comprehensive analysis of which parliamentary constituencies will be most affected if the Government chooses not uprate means tested benefits such as Universal Credit in line with inflation.