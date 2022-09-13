IEA - Labour market figures show more of the same, but worrying trends emerge

Think Tanks
Professor Len Shackleton, editorial and research fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on the ONS labour market data
“Today’s labour market release shows little change from last month, with the unemployment rate again very low, and a large number of vacancies still available – though there has been a drop from the peak levels of the last few months.
Work Foundation - Unemployment at record low, but real wages fall 2.8% on the year13/09/2022 10:25:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation responds to the Labour market overview September 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics
Work Foundation - Government energy announcement will give many working families stability but there are still big questions12/09/2022 15:25:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation responds to the Prime Minister’s energy plan announcement on 8 September 2022
Transparency is key to maintaining trust in government. Let’s not cap it12/09/2022 14:20:00
Paul Johnson in the Times on the importance of transparency in government.
Joseph Rowntree Foundation highlights the gap in support that remains for people on low incomes after Liz Truss energy announcement12/09/2022 13:20:00
There is around an £800 gap on average between the overall rise in the cost of living and the support package for families on means-tested benefits from the Government to address it.
IEA - Energy price freeze is “middle class welfare on steroids”12/09/2022 12:12:00
Andy Mayer, Chief Operating Officer and Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the government’s energy price freeze plans
IPPR - Damp, pest infections, and cold homes: Research reveals the need for change in Greater Manchester’s private rented sector12/09/2022 10:20:00
The leading think tank for the north of England, IPPR North, yesterday published research laying bare the need for reform to improve Greater Manchester’s privately rented homes.
IPPR Scotland reaction to Programme for Government07/09/2022 14:20:00
Philip Whyte, director of IPPR Scotland said: "This was billed as a ‘cost crisis Programme for Government’ and it is encouraging to see the Scottish government bring forward important new measures including a rent freeze and evictions ban, and confirmation of when Scottish Child Payment increases will start to be paid out. As hard-hit households stare the cost-of-living crisis in the face, many of the measures announced will provide some welcome relief.
Energy price freeze would prolong the crisis, says IEA energy expert07/09/2022 11:20:00
Andy Mayer, energy analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Liz Truss’ plan to freeze energy prices