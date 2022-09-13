Tuesday 13 Sep 2022 @ 12:15
Think Tanks
Printable version

IEA - Labour market figures show more of the same, but worrying trends emerge

Professor Len Shackleton, editorial and research fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on the ONS labour market data

“Today’s labour market release shows little change from last month, with the unemployment rate again very low, and  a large number of vacancies still available – though there has been a drop from the peak levels of the last few months. 

 

“Employment has risen again – with, interestingly, an increase in full-time jobs at the expense of part-time employment. This is usually a good sign, though it is difficult to read the labour market runes in this post-Covid world. The numbers in self-employment are creeping back up again, a welcome sign after the devastation wrought by lockdown and the ill-advised tightening of tax rules.

 

“It is worrying, though, to see that the numbers economically inactive have risen again. Amongst younger people, this trend has its positive side as much will be the result of rising post-compulsory educational enrolment. For older workers, though, illness is playing a role – perhaps reflecting the problems the NHS is facing at the moment.
 
“Unsurprisingly, despite sizeable increases in nominal pay, real wages have fallen back again with sharply rising inflation. This situation is likely to worsen in next month’s figures.

 

“What may be of particular significance is that the gap between the rate of pay increase in the private sector and that in the public sector has increased. This is bound to feed into the pay claims of public sector unions, whose strike threats (muted at the moment because of the period of Royal mourning) will no doubt return with renewed vigour shortly.”

 

 
 
Original article link: https://iea.org.uk/media/labour-market-figures-show-more-of-the-same-but-worrying-trends-emerge/

Share this article

Latest News from
Think Tanks

Work Foundation - Unemployment at record low, but real wages fall 2.8% on the year

13/09/2022 10:25:00

Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation responds to the Labour market overview September 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics

Work Foundation - Government energy announcement will give many working families stability but there are still big questions

12/09/2022 15:25:00

Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation responds to the Prime Minister’s energy plan announcement on 8 September 2022

Transparency is key to maintaining trust in government. Let’s not cap it

12/09/2022 14:20:00

Paul Johnson in the Times on the importance of transparency in government.

Joseph Rowntree Foundation highlights the gap in support that remains for people on low incomes after Liz Truss energy announcement

12/09/2022 13:20:00

There is around an £800 gap on average between the overall rise in the cost of living and the support package for families on means-tested benefits from the Government to address it. 

IEA - Energy price freeze is “middle class welfare on steroids”

12/09/2022 12:12:00

Andy Mayer, Chief Operating Officer and Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the government’s energy price freeze plans

IPPR - Damp, pest infections, and cold homes: Research reveals the need for change in Greater Manchester’s private rented sector

12/09/2022 10:20:00

The leading think tank for the north of England, IPPR North, yesterday published research laying bare the need for reform to improve Greater Manchester’s privately rented homes.

IPPR Scotland reaction to Programme for Government

07/09/2022 14:20:00

Philip Whyte, director of IPPR Scotland said: "This was billed as a ‘cost crisis Programme for Government’ and it is encouraging to see the Scottish government bring forward important new measures including a rent freeze and evictions ban, and confirmation of when Scottish Child Payment increases will start to be paid out. As hard-hit households stare the cost-of-living crisis in the face, many of the measures announced will provide some welcome relief. 

Energy price freeze would prolong the crisis, says IEA energy expert

07/09/2022 11:20:00

Andy Mayer, energy analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Liz Truss’ plan to freeze energy prices 

IPPR - New migration stats reveal most Channel crossers win asylum when their cases are considered

25/08/2022 15:20:00

IPPR’s analysis of today’s quarterly migration and asylum statistics, covering the year ending June 2022, highlights the following trends: 

Resilience & Cyber4Good 2022