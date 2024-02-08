IEA - Minimum alcohol price set to rise, despite failure

Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on reports that the Scottish government is set to raise the minimum alcohol unit price by 30 per cent to 65p.

“With deaths from alcohol abuse at a 14 year high, it is obvious that minimum pricing is not an evidence-based policy.



“The official evaluation overwhelmingly showed that the policy has failed but it is a political project and the Scottish government was always going to stick with it come what may.



“Scottish drinkers have paid dearly for the folly of minimum pricing and they will now have to pay even more.”



