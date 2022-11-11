Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Nurses should only expect minor improvements in the government’s pay offer
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the ongoing NHS nurses’ pay dispute
“Excessive union pay demands backed with strike threats are a staple of collective bargaining. So is initial employer intransigence. Disputes are, however, usually settled somewhere between the extremes as both sides learn more about their counterparts’ real position.
“This is an elaborate game, played out for more than a century in countless disputes. The RCN, however, is new to the game, and seems to be relying on public gratitude for the care which nurses provide to shift the final settlement closer to its own position than that of a government which has plumbed new depths of unpopularity.
“They may have got this wrong, however. If a strike actually occurs, and hundreds of thousands of patients find their treatment postponed and waiting lists expand beyond the seven million or so we already have, that gratitude could disappear pretty quickly.
“On the other side, the government knows that offering even half of what the nurses are asking for would be difficult at a time when belts are being tightened right across the public sector.
“As nurses constitute only about a third of the workers covered by the recent NHS Pay Review, there would be pressure from everybody from doctors, to radiographers, to porters for an equivalent pay hike. There are also many in the wider public sector doing vitally important jobs – the police, the fire service and so on – who would feel aggrieved. These were people who suffered from the public sector pay freeze last year and didn’t get the special uplift which NHS workers received. At the same time, there are very many private sector workers who may have lost jobs and pay during lockdown and furlough, while NHS workers did not.
“There is room for some minor improvements in the government’s offer, perhaps around the detail of pension contributions, but nurses expecting their new-found militancy to lead to anything like a 17 per cent pay increase are surely going to be disappointed.”
Notes to editors
Contact: media@iea.org.uk / 07763 365520
IEA spokespeople are available for comment and interview.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - Economic downturn should keep the Chancellor cautious11/11/2022 14:10:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the latest UK GDP figures published today
The King's Fund responds the latest NHS performance data11/11/2022 13:10:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest monthly NHS performance data, which come a week before the Autumn Statement
IFS - Funding for the early years likely to fall by 8% up to 2024 as a result of faster-than-expected cost rises11/11/2022 12:10:00
"Early years providers are facing rapidly rising costs that are eroding the value of their budgets."
JRF - Anxiety nation: Britain’s epidemic of mental health problems and rampant economic insecurity10/11/2022 13:15:00
Amid rocketing rates of diagnosis for anxiety, and with 7.3 million English adults already having received antidepressants by 2017-18, a new report launching today establishes many connections between financial insecurity and poor mental health
IFG - Ministers must do more to strengthen the UK's constitutional guardians10/11/2022 12:15:00
MPs and ministers must do more to protect and bolster the checks and balances that uphold the UK constitution – or risk damaging public trust in the governance of the UK and core democratic principles, says a new paper by the Institute for Government and Cambridge University’s Bennett Institute.
IEA - Banning UK fracking while importing US fracked gas makes no economic or environmental sense10/11/2022 09:25:00
Andy Mayer, energy analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on reports of an imminent gas deal with the United States
Interest rates rise: “deeper economic peril” on the cards next year if spending also cut, warns IPPR04/11/2022 10:15:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that the Bank of England will raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to 3 per cent.
IEA Economics Fellow responds to interest rate increase03/11/2022 15:25:00
Chairman of the Shadow Monetary Policy Committee and IEA Economics Fellow Andrew Lilico responded to the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to raise the Bank Rate to three per cent