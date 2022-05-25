IEA - Police training should focus on implementing the rule of law, not identity politics

Marc Glendening, Head of Cultural Affairs at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to the National Police Chiefs Council plan to impose the mandatory teaching of ‘black history’ upon every officer as part of a Race Action Plan

“Police officers should no more be given politically selective lessons in black history than white history. The focus regarding training should simply be on equipping all officers to implement the rule of law.

“This initiative will deploy taxpayers’ money to further ideologically indoctrinate the police. The Home Secretary needs to get a grip on the upper echelons of the police and the College of Policing who are driving this identity politics initiative.”

Marc Glendening has contacted the National Police Chiefs Council to request that the full contents of the Plan be made public and subject to challenge.

