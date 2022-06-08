Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Public Health Scotland report should be “final nail in the coffin of minimum unit pricing”
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on Public Health Scotland’s (PHS) report on the impact of Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP).
“This report should be the final nail in the coffin of minimum pricing. This policy was portrayed as being carefully targeted at harmful drinkers and yet this official evaluation has found no evidence that harmful drinkers have reduced their alcohol consumption or experienced any health benefits. Instead, as critics of minimum pricing warned, many of them have switched from cider to spirits – vodka, in particular – with some family members reporting increased levels of intoxication and violence.
“The report also notes some predictable unintended consequences, including heavy drinkers cutting down their spending on food and borrowing more money. As the authors note, ‘reducing alcohol consumption was a last resort’.
“These findings are all the more powerful coming from academics who had previously supported minimum pricing. The Scottish Government will try to put a brave face on it, but there is now little doubt that minimum pricing has been a failed experiment that has cost Scottish consumers £270 million.”
Notes to editors
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
Further IEA reading:
The Hangover: The cost of minimum alcohol pricing in Scotland, authored by IEA Head of Lifestyle Economics Christopher Snowdon
Evaluating the impact of Minimum Unit Pricing in Scotland on people who are drinking at harmful levels
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS response to Scottish Resource Spending Review01/06/2022 12:25:00
8% cuts to many service areas and hidden tax rises relative to the rest of the UK
IPPR Scotland responds to Resource Spending Review01/06/2022 10:25:00
Review ‘did not rise to the challenge’ to set Scotland on the right path for the future, warns leading think-tank
CSJ - No honour in abuse: harnessing the health service to end domestic abuse31/05/2022 13:25:00
Domestic abuse is a public health crisis. It affects more than 2 million people – 1.6 million women and 757,000 men. It blights more lives every year than prostate cancer, breast cancer and dementia combined. Despite its prevalence, only 17% of victims report this crime.
IEA - End airline slot giveaway to lower fares, improve consumer choice and help the environment - new paper argues27/05/2022 16:05:00
Central planning of airline take-off and landing slot allocation is driving up costs for consumers and incentivising airlines to run ‘ghost’ flights, warns the Institute of Economic Affairs
Chancellor’s announcement is significant but piecemeal measures only add to anxiety for insecure workers27/05/2022 15:05:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, responded to the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s cost of living announcement on 26 May 2022
Sunak is ‘belatedly rising to cost of living challenge’ but leaves millions of families uncertain of future, says IPPR27/05/2022 14:05:00
Think tank welcomes government’s “commonsense U-turn" on windfall tax, but says tax breaks for North Sea investment point in wrong direction
JRF - Relief for low-income families as help targets those in need27/05/2022 13:05:00
JRF responds to Chancellor’s measures on the cost of living.
IEA responds to Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s statement27/05/2022 12:05:00
Mark Littlewood, Director General at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ‘Economy and Cost of Living Statement’