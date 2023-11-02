Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Rate cuts will be back on the agenda soon
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to hold Bank Rate at 5.25 per cent
“Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is wrong to say that it is ‘much too early to be thinking about rate cuts’. Economic activity and inflation have both been weaker than the Bank had expected, money and credit growth have collapsed, and business surveys are already signalling recession.
“Despite this, the Monetary Policy Committee has kept its bias toward raising rates further, based on its judgement that the risks to inflation are skewed to the upside. Indeed, the Bank is still tightening monetary policy by selling back the UK government bonds it bought under ‘quantitative easing’ – and at a faster rate than before.
“If these upside risks fail to materialise, it won’t be too long before rate cuts are back on the agenda. But in the meantime, the Bank would do better to keep all its options open.”
Notes to Editors
Contact: media@iea.org.uk / 07763 365520
At its October meeting, the IEA’s Shadow Monetary Policy Committee urged the Bank to cut interest rates to 5 per cent to avoid the risk of deflation and recession. Read more here: Cut interest rates to avoid recession, says IEA’s Shadow Monetary Policy Committee.
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
BP puts “profit before people and planet”, says IPPR02/11/2023 10:15:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that BP has made £2.7 billion ($3.3 billion) in profits and invested £2 billion ($2.5 billion) in fossil fuels in the last quarter (Jul-Sep). BP has also announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) to shareholders.
IEA - AI overregulation risks human progress27/10/2023 11:25:00
Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to the Prime Minister’s speech on AI safety, where he warned that humanity could ‘lose control’ of artificial super intelligence
IFS - Incapacity benefits changes strengthen work incentives for over a million, but hundreds of thousands left worse off27/10/2023 09:15:00
520,000 individuals would see their benefit entitlements fall under the reform, typically by £390 per month.
IEA - Banker bonuses cap scrapping strengthens UK competitiveness26/10/2023 11:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the government’s decision to lift the cap on bonuses for employees of banks, building societies, and investment firms
UK’s global AI summit risks being viewed as missed opportunity by history, warns IPPR26/10/2023 10:20:00
With the eyes of the world on the UK’s global AI summit next week, IPPR is warning that policy makers could miss the moment as the summit’s focus on self-regulation will lead to AI being monopolised by a few global players.
The King's Fund responds to the annual CQC State of care report23/10/2023 09:15:00
Sally Warren, Director of Policy at The King’s Fund, commented on the Care Quality Commission’s annual State of care report
IEA - Public finance data leaves room for tax cuts20/10/2023 16:05:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on today’s ONS public sector finances figures
IFS - Adult skills spending down by a third since early 2000s – but it’s about much more than funding levels13/10/2023 11:05:00
Since its peak in 2003–04, total public spending on adult skills has fallen by 31%. Alongside that, the average amount invested in training by employers has fallen by almost 30% per trainee since 2011.