Think Tanks
IEA Responds to Trump’s Executive Orders
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on speculation around Trump’s commitment to implementing new tariffs
“President Trump held back from introducing new tariffs on Day 1, but still announced an overhaul of the US trade system which will lay the groundwork for more taxes on imports in future.
“Tariffs would be good for some US companies who might benefit from reduced competition, but bad for others who would face higher costs. And they would be bad for US consumers, who would pay higher prices and have less choice.
“Tariffs could raise some extra tax revenues, but at least part of this would be paid by US companies and households as importers pass on the additional costs.
“Some will hope that President Trump is only raising the threat of tariffs to secure concessions from other countries. But his recent words, as well as his actions during his first term, suggest that he strongly believes in tariffs as a policy tool.
“The UK economy is less vulnerable to US tariffs than many others, especially China, Mexico, and Germany. But there could still be further spillovers to the UK from a longer period of high interest rates in the US, as the Fed responds to the additional pressures on inflation.”
Commenting on President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the United States from the World Health Organisation, Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:
“Donald Trump is right to get America out of the WHO. It is the FIFA of public health: unaccountable, corrupt and incompetent. It has repeatedly dropped the ball on infectious disease control and spends half its time obsessing over sugary drinks, vaping and drinking.
“Since the pandemic, the WHO has shown no willingness to reform. The only option now is to de-fund and replace it. The USA should divert its funding towards organisations that are focused on eliminating infectious disease. Millions of lives depend on it.”
Latest News from
The King’s Fund responds to the New Hospital Programme review22/01/2025 14:25:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Partnerships and Events at The King’s Fund responds to the outcome of the New Hospital Programme review
IEA - Create a new Hong Kong in the UK, economist argues20/01/2025 09:15:00
In a new report for the Institute of Economic Affairs, Economist Vera Kichanova argues that the UK could and should create new self-governing cities like Hong Kong within its borders, to drive growth and prosperity.
IPPR - Government urged to offer Trump trade olive branch while bracing for tariff war17/01/2025 10:15:00
The UK’s leading progressive think tank has released a comprehensive blueprint to guide the government’s upcoming trade strategy.
GDP reaction: Treasury should “hold its nerve”, says IPPR17/01/2025 09:15:00
Pranesh Narayanan, economist at IPPR, reacted to the GDP data release for November 2024
IPPR - Low growth and high interest rates, not inflation, are the real economic challenge, says IPPR15/01/2025 15:20:00
Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR has reacted to this morning’s ONS data release of CPI data for December 2024.
IPPR leader appointed to drive ‘new era’ of progressive policy aimed at beating back populism15/01/2025 14:20:00
The UK’s leading progressive policy think tank, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), has appointed Harry Quilter-Pinner as permanent executive director after six months acting in the role.
IEA - Scrap Planning Restrictions to Fix Housing Crisis10/01/2025 11:05:00
The Institute of Economic Affairs is proud to announce the republication of the seminal “No Room! No Room! The Costs of the British Town and Country Planning System”, by the late Professor Alan Evans. Originally published in 1988, this hard-hitting analysis of the planning system can be considered the original manifesto of “YIMBYism”.
IFS - Schools and colleges facing another round of belt tightening in this year’s spending review10/01/2025 10:05:00
New work looks at funding for education in England in 2025–26.