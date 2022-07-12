Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - Starmer’s pledge to end charitable status for private schools shows “Corbynism is not dead”
Professor Len Shackleton, editorial and research fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on the Labour leader’s proposal to end the charitable status of private schools.
“Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to end the charitable status of private schools shows that Corbynism is not dead in the Labour Party: this was one of the former leader’s signature policies.
“Ending charitable status will mean losing VAT exemption and entitlement to lower business rates. It will raise the cost of private education by at least 20 per cent.
“Although class warriors will enjoy a dopamine hit, there will be a downside. Eton and Harrow, already largely funded by price-insensitive foreign parents, will continue much as before. But worse-hit will be the less glamorous independent schools – and the parents who stretch their budgets to breaking point to enable their children to attend.
“Schools will be less able to afford scholarships for poorer pupils and the outreach work which many of them now engage in – for example Westminster School’s excellent Platform programme.
“85 per cent of Independent Schools Council members are now in partnerships with state schools, sharing facilities and expertise: much of this may be at risk.
“Those children forced out of private education by higher fees will likely end up in the state sector where they will cost the taxpayer an additional £6-7000 a year, reducing the gain to the Exchequer.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
New Local - NHS risks losing founding principles unless it invests in community-led health12/07/2022 14:20:00
The NHS could cease to be fair and free at point of use, unless it shifts focus to building health in the community, new research has found.
Work Foundation - New study reveals benefits of hybrid working for disabled workers but some fear choice between health and career progression12/07/2022 13:20:00
Eighty-five per cent of disabled workers in the UK say they are more productive working from home, new research by the Work Foundation reveals.
IEA - Government risks stifling innovation in the digital sector, warns new research06/07/2022 16:20:00
This level of interference in the digital sector could undermine competition, reduce investment and deter UK start-ups
IFS - Big rise in claims means disability benefits bill 70% higher than expected – and claimants on average waiting five months to receive06/07/2022 12:20:00
The number of people on disability benefits has been steadily rising – from 2% of the working-age population in the early 1990s (591,000) to 6% in 2020–21 (2.2 million) – in spite of a 2013 reform which explicitly aimed to reduce numbers.
Norwegian gas strike shows the danger of the UK’s dithering on domestic drilling, says IEA energy analyst05/07/2022 15:25:00
Andy Mayer, energy analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the strike action by Norwegian offshore workers
Online sales tax would worsen cost of living crisis, warns IEA paper01/07/2022 09:25:00
An online sales tax would help commercial landlords at the expense of consumers
Adam Smith Institute - Slim Down the Cabinet Office to Ensure Value for Taxpayers29/06/2022 14:20:00
Reduce the Cabinet Office headcount and simplify its structure to ensure greater efficiency says think tank
JRF - New evidence of the ‘year of financial fear’ being endured by UK’s low-income families29/06/2022 13:20:00
2022 has seen low-income families going without essentials, building up arrears and taking on debt just to get by