Think Tanks
|Printable version
IEA - The Prime Minister’s words are no substitute for bold action to turbocharge innovation
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech at the CBI
“Britain’s prosperity will not come from the benevolence of Rishi Sunak, but rather, from our creators, thinkers, and entrepreneurs. The Prime Minister said there is a need to be “bold and radical” in challenging conventional wisdom, only to propose the usual mix of top-down state-centric solutions. The government needs an agenda to remove barriers to innovation and growth.
“Sunak entirely failed to discuss the single biggest handbrake on our prosperity: Britain’s broken planning system. It hampers the construction of infrastructure, factories, lab space and housing, which are all essential to innovation and growth. Nor are a few reviews anywhere near enough to tackle Britain’s mounting red tape burden and take advantage of Brexit opportunities.
“The Prime Minister was also right to highlight the importance of innovation to improve healthcare, but he has doubled down on our failed NHS model by doing little more than throwing more money into a broken system.”
Notes to editors
IEA spokespeople are available for comment and interview
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - ‘Levelling up’ to be levelled down, with £ half a billion lost to inflation18/11/2022 11:25:00
IPPR North responds to the Autumn Statement
IEA - The SNP has fallen down the temperance rabbit hole with its extreme clamp-down on alcohol marketing18/11/2022 10:20:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Scottish government’s consultation on restricting alcohol advertising and promotion
National Audit Office’s (NAO) report on managing NHS backlogs and waiting times in England - The King's Fund responds18/11/2022 09:20:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund commented on the National Audit Office’s (NAO) report on managing NHS backlogs and waiting times in England
The Adam Smith Institute Responds to the Chancellor's Autumn Statement17/11/2022 16:20:00
Daniel Pryor, Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute, responded to the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement
JRF - Some relief for families but “obstacle course just to afford the essentials” remains17/11/2022 15:20:00
Rebecca McDonald, Chief Economist for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation responded to the Chancellor’s fiscal statement, which included confirmation that benefits would be uprated in line with inflation
IEA Director General responds to Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement17/11/2022 14:20:00
Mark Littlewood, Director General at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement
JRF responds to highest inflation rate since 198116/11/2022 16:20:00
Rachelle Earwaker, Senior Economist for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation responds to news that CPI inflation for October was at 11.1%
IEA - Still a glimmer of hope for a job-rich recession16/11/2022 15:20:00
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to yesterday’s ONS labour market figures
IEA - Inflation shock means policy-makers have more work to do16/11/2022 14:20:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank Institute of Economic Affairs commented on today’s inflation figures