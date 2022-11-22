IEA - The Prime Minister’s words are no substitute for bold action to turbocharge innovation

“Britain’s prosperity will not come from the benevolence of Rishi Sunak, but rather, from our creators, thinkers, and entrepreneurs. The Prime Minister said there is a need to be “bold and radical” in challenging conventional wisdom, only to propose the usual mix of top-down state-centric solutions. The government needs an agenda to remove barriers to innovation and growth.



“Sunak entirely failed to discuss the single biggest handbrake on our prosperity: Britain’s broken planning system. It hampers the construction of infrastructure, factories, lab space and housing, which are all essential to innovation and growth. Nor are a few reviews anywhere near enough to tackle Britain’s mounting red tape burden and take advantage of Brexit opportunities.



“The Prime Minister was also right to highlight the importance of innovation to improve healthcare, but he has doubled down on our failed NHS model by doing little more than throwing more money into a broken system.”



