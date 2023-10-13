IEA - Weak growth makes interest rate hike unlikely

Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on GDP data showing that the UK economy grew by 0.2 per cent in August

“The latest GDP data show that the UK economy is flipping between growth and contraction on an almost monthly basis.

“The economy will now probably have to grow by 0.2 per cent or more in September to avoid the first of two successive quarters of falling output that would mark a technical ‘recession’.

“At the very least, growth is currently weaker than the Bank of England had been expecting, making another interest rate hike even less likely.”

