Think Tanks
|Printable version
IFG - Ministers should empower locally elected leaders to be net zero trailblazers
A new Institute for Government report calls on the UK government to put England’s mayors at the heart of its net zero strategy and give England’s locally-elected leaders the powers and funding to become trailblazers in transitioning to a green economy.
Published today, Net zero and devolution: The role of England’s mayors in the climate transition, says the UK government’s current top-down approach to net zero has hamstrung locally elected mayors’ efforts to deliver net zero.
The new IfG report argues that England’s mayors, and the authorities they lead, have the potential to play a big role in decarbonising the UK economy. They can take a strategic approach on a regional level to some of the most challenging parts of the net zero strategy: retrofitting homes, promoting low-carbon travel, and ensuring workers have the skills to meet the needs of the green economy.
But England’s mayors currently have no formal role in the UK’s net zero strategy, receive little funding to work specifically on net zero objectives, and have little clarity about long-term funding in key areas like housing and transport. At the same time stop-start policy making in Whitehall has undermined consumer confidence and business investment.
With the UK government required to produce an updated net zero strategy by March 2023, the new IfG report sets out a series of recommendations designed to integrate mayors into the UK’s net zero strategy and give them the powers to help deliver it.
The report’s recommendations for government include:
- Placing the role of regional and local government at the heart of the 2023 net sero strategy, and creating a net zero delivery board – made up of ministers, mayors, industry and local representatives – to act as a high level forum to help government deliver the policies set out in the strategy
- Providing consolidated, long-term net zero delivery funding to mayoral devolved authorities, including funding for buildings retrofit, industrial decarbonisation, clean energy generation and climate-change adaptation.
- Supporting regional delivery of green skills by ending policy churn and setting a consistent net zero policy framework, supported by credible targets and long-term funding
- Improving data sharing between devolved subnational government and Whitehall, to improve information exchange in relation to net zero particularly in areas such as skills.
- Consolidating the fragmented grants for retrofitting homes into a multi-year funding pot that devolved mayoral authorities can administer in co-ordination with local authorities.
Alex Nice, co-author of the report, said:
“Mayors in England’s city regions see net zero as a core part of their mission. They have the local knowledge and the ability to think strategically at a regional level. The government now needs to give them the tools and funding so they can deliver their ambitious emission reduction goals.”
Net zero and devolution : The role of England’s mayors in the climate transition
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - Shadow MPC votes to hold interest rates for risk of monetary overkill01/02/2023 16:10:00
At its most recent meeting, the Shadow Monetary Policy Committee has recommended that interest rates be held at 3.5 per cent at upcoming next MPC meeting. Five members voted for a hold, with two preferring a 25 basis points rise (0.25%) and two preferring 50 basis points (0.5%).
IFS - Decades of benefit reforms have pushed more people into work – but very often into part-time, low-paid work with little prospect of progression01/02/2023 15:15:00
UK benefit reforms in recent decades have followed a consistent pattern of resulting in higher employment than the system they replaced – but usually in part-time, low-paid work which rarely leads to career progression.
IEA - Landmark European study finds high taxes and harsh regulation worsen cost-of-living crisis01/02/2023 14:10:00
As inflationary pressures bite, new research finds excessive taxation and intolerable administrative barriers across European countries are disproportionately hitting the poorest households.
Take IMF forecasts ‘with a fistful of salt’, says IEA economist31/01/2023 15:20:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs commented on the International Monetary Fund’s forecast that the UK economy will shrink by 0.6 per cent in 2023
IfG's annual Whitehall stocktake reveals impact of political turbulence on civil service performance31/01/2023 10:25:00
How political turmoil has contributed to record levels of staff turnover and declining morale in the civil service.
IPPR responds to BBC review of impartiality in coverage of tax, spending and public debt30/01/2023 16:20:00
Carys Roberts, executive director of IPPR responds to the BBC’s review assessing whether due impartiality is being achieved across its coverage of taxation and public spending, and whether a breadth of voices and viewpoints are being reflected
The next few years risk giving us a very unlucky generation of workers30/01/2023 12:20:00
The early 1980s were not a good time to be coming out of school or college. Nor was the period between 2008 and 2010. These were deep recessions and in recessions it is hard for young people to get good jobs.
IPPR responds to the Sunday Times Tax List27/01/2023 16:25:00
Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at IPPR, responded to the latest Sunday Times Tax List
Government must move faster on economic reform, says IEA policy expert27/01/2023 15:25:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s speech outlining the government’s economic priorities