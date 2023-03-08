Think Tanks
IFG - Times letters: Unrest over Boris Johnson’s parting honours list
Rishi Sunak should take a stand on prime ministerial resignation honours – starting with Boris Johnson’s list, writes Dr Catherine Haddon.
IFS - Early years and childcare in England: Public spending, private costs, and the challenges ahead08/03/2023 16:20:00
With speculation the Budget will include reforms to help with the cost of childcare, this briefing brings together the latest evidence on the issue.
IPPR - New Channel crossings legislation ‘unethical and impractical’ says IPPR08/03/2023 09:25:00
Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities commented on the new policy announced by the home secretary yesterday
IFS - A quarter of the self-employed who save in a pension keep cash contributions the same for at least a decade03/03/2023 16:25:00
Many of the self-employed who save into a private pension rarely change the cash contributions they make.
Work Foundation - Only two in five British businesses have introduced support to help staff with the rising cost of living as many see operating costs rise03/03/2023 14:25:00
New research from the Work Foundation at Lancaster University reveals that while two thirds of senior business leaders (66%) agree that employers have a ‘substantial role’ to play in supporting staff through the rising cost of living, only 40% have introduced new support measures since the start of 2022.
IEA - Blasphemy laws have no place in a free society03/03/2023 13:15:00
Marc Glendening, Head of Cultural Affairs at the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the decision by Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield to suspend four pupils for allegedly desecrating a copy of the Koran
IFS - Understanding pension saving among the self-employed02/03/2023 16:25:00
We analyse patterns of private pension saving among self-employed workers in the UK using administrative tax data.
IFS - New data show signs of over 50s returning to the workforce02/03/2023 15:25:00
New data from the end of 2022 show an uptick in 50- to 64-year-olds returning to the workforce.
IPPR - Revealed: the ‘devastating’ impact of 10-year process endured by thousands on course to settle in UK02/03/2023 14:25:00
The full cost in financial hardship, mental stress and insecurity borne by thousands on the official ‘10-year route’ to settling permanently in the UK is revealed in a report today by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), Praxis and Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit (GMIAU).