Think Tanks
|Printable version
IFS - Covid has not fundamentally changed the labour market
There are around 20% more job vacancies than there were pre-pandemic, and that seems to have been stable for 6 months or so now.
But new analysis from researchers at the IFS shows that the overall amount of change in the occupational mix of vacancies is no greater than would be expected over a ‘normal’ two-year period. Despite all the turbulence of the past two years the overall mix of vacancies today is remarkably similar to 2019, and has changed no more since then than between 2017 and 2019.
What’s more, in sectors where we have seen big increases in vacancies there is no evidence as yet that this has pushed up wages.
However, if we focus on the changes that have taken place, we find a shift towards vacancies in lower-skilled, lower-paid occupations:
- Vacancies for warehouse workers in the 5 months to February 2022 were more than double their pre-pandemic level, and vacancies for drivers were 80% higher.
- Higher vacancies in some occupations do not appear to have pushed up wages. There is no correlation between vacancy growth between the latter halves of 2019 and 2021 and wage growth over the same period.
- The fact that vacancies have risen most in lower-skilled occupations means that job market opportunities have improved most for low-educated workers. Among unemployed workers without a degree 70% have seen the number of job opportunities for which they might have the appropriate prior experience increase by more than 40%. Fewer than half of those with a degree have seen an equivalent increase in opportunities.
- This means that, while vacancies are high across the board, many of the new opportunities facing jobseekers are in relatively low-paying jobs.
These are among the findings of new IFS research, published yesterday and funded by the Economic and Social Research Council. The research uses data on workers and jobseekers from the Labour Force Survey, and online job vacancy data from Adzuna, up to and including February 2022.
Xiaowei Xu, a Senior Research Economist at IFS and an author of the report, said:
“The pandemic has not led to a huge change in the mix of jobs demanded, but the shift towards lower-skilled occupations is potentially concerning. There are signs that vacancies today are still affected by transitory factors, for example pent-up demand for job moves over the pandemic and the fall in EU migrants, so it is possible that this will fade over time. That said, the specific occupations that have seen large increases in vacancies – drivers and warehouse workers – are consistent with a shift in consumer preferences towards home delivery, which could indicate a more permanent change in labour demand.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Higher inflation can still be good for the public finances, says IEA economist26/04/2022 12:35:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the ONS public sector finances data
IEA - Elon Musk’s free speech vision for Twitter will be thwarted by Online Safety Bill26/04/2022 11:35:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter
Public inquiry needed into the political role of the Committee on Climate Change, says IEA energy analyst26/04/2022 09:35:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that Lord Deben, chairman of the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) also works for a company providing advice to Qatari ministers who sell gas to the UK
Adam Smith Inst - Wasting Millions of Pounds and Thousands of Lives14/04/2022 16:15:00
Emily Fielder, Head of Communications at the Adam Smith Institute, responded to the news that the Government is introducing offshore processing of asylum seekers in Rwanda
IPPR: Rwanda asylum seeker offshoring plan is ‘a recipe for further human rights violations’14/04/2022 15:15:00
Think tank asylum experts also point out that a similar Australian scheme has cost Australian taxpayers around £5.2 billion since 2013
The King's Fund responds to the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data14/04/2022 14:15:00
Danielle Jefferies, Analyst at The King’s Fund commented on the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data
IEA - Britain must eliminate non-tariff barriers to trade, urges new paper14/04/2022 10:25:00
A new paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs, authored by Victoria Hewson, urges Britain to lift regulatory barriers regardless of reciprocity.
JRF - Political inaction means inflation is leaving people in desperate situations13/04/2022 13:15:00
Statement from Chris Birt, Associate Director at JRF