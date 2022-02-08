Think Tanks
|Printable version
IFS - Government’s proposed amendment to social care cap puts more people at risk of catastrophic care costs, particularly those in the North East, Yorkshire & the Humber and the Midlands
The government is proposing to change the legislation underlying the new £86,000 cap that people will have to pay towards their own social care costs. The amendment means that receipt of means-tested support to pay for care will not count towards the cap.
A joint Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and Health Foundation report, funded by the Health Foundation, released yesterday, finds that the proposed government amendment would impact most strongly those older people with modest levels of wealth. Those with wealth, including their home, of around £75,000 to £150,000 would face the biggest loss of protection as a result of the amendment. The result is that someone with around £110,000 in assets could lose 78% of their total wealth even after the cap is in place, while someone with £500,000 could use up only 17%.
Given that levels of wealth vary substantially across England, those in the North East, Yorkshire and the Midlands, where wealth tends to be lower, would see the biggest erosion of their protection against large care costs, as a result of the proposed amendment.
In September, the government announced a cap on lifetime social care costs in England, beginning in October 2023 and set at a level of £86,000. When the possibility of a cap was first legislated for in the 2014 Care Act, total care costs incurred – including those covered by council funding for those with low assets or income – were to count towards the cap. However, in November 2021, the government proposed to amend the Care Act so that only the amount someone spends themselves would count towards the cap. This amendment is now being considered by Parliament.
Key findings from the briefing include:
- Those with moderate income or assets, and who receive means-tested support to help them with care costs, would have to contribute to their own care costs for longer. Without the government’s amendment, someone needing residential care costing £700 per week would reach the cap after 3 years and 4 months, regardless of their levels of income and assets. With the amendment, someone with that care need who has annual income of £16,000 and assets of £100,000 would take almost 6½ years to reach the cap. With that income, but assets of over £175,000, they would still reach the cap after just 3 years and 4 months.
- Those experiencing costly care journeys, and who would be eligible for means-tested support, would make contributions for longer and spend more on their care. Under a ‘catastrophic’ cost scenario of a decade spent in residential care, someone with £106,000 in assets and annual income of £11,800 would be most affected. Under the government’s plans, their contribution towards their care would be £76,000, or 71% of their assets, compared with £44,000, or 41% of their assets, under existing legislation. Those with assets of over £186,000 would be unaffected.
These effects would impact most strongly on those in the second quintile of the wealth distribution:
- The government’s proposed amendment would mean that a 10-year residential care journey would consume an additional 10% of assets or around £12,000, on average, for those in the second wealth quintile (those in households with wealth per person of between £83,000 and £183,000). This compares with negligible effects for the wealthiest 40% – those with assets over £298,000.
Levels of wealth vary substantially across England. Those in the North East, Yorkshire & the Humber and the Midlands, where wealth tends to be lower, would see the biggest erosion of their protection against large care costs, as a result of the proposed amendment:
- Average per-person wealth among the 65-and-older population in the North East, where average house prices are £150,000, is around £150,000. This compares with an average of around £490,000 in London.
- If they were to spend 10 years in residential care, one in four individuals in the North East would have to contribute an additional 10% of their initial assets to cover their care costs, as a result of the amendment. This compares with just one in forty of those in London.
The government’s proposed amendment would not substantially change the number of people at risk of having to use their housing wealth to pay for a long period of residential care since most who would receive means-tested support and have some housing wealth would have to draw on it even under the system without the amendment.
David Sturrock, a Senior Research Economist at IFS, said:
‘The new social care cost cap is important not just for those who end up having large care costs. Given the unpredictability of future care needs, it offers many people peace of mind and an ability to plan. The government’s proposed amendment would significantly reduce those benefits for those with moderate assets and income. This disproportionately affects those in the North East, Yorkshire & the Humber and the Midlands, given lower house prices and wealth levels in those regions compared to the South of England. This change seems to cut across the government’s plans to “level up” across regions.’
Charles Tallack, Assistant Director for the REAL Centre at the Health Foundation, said:
“The government’s proposed amendment to the Care Act will, in effect, increase the time it could take for some poorer people to reach the £86,000 cap on care costs. So far Parliament has been voting in the dark on this issue, having had insufficient information about its impact and which groups of people would be affected. This independent analysis will help to shed light on this and ensure that as the amendment is further debated and voted on, peers and MPs can fully understand its impacts on people who need care.”
Does the cap fit? Analysing the government’s proposed amendment to the English social care charging system
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Adam Smith Inst - Resurrecting the Porn Laws will shaft civil liberties08/02/2022 15:25:00
Daniel Pryor, Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute, responded to news that the Government is extending age verification provisions in the Online Safety Bill to all commercial pornography sites
IPPR - Revealed: Older workers, ethnic minorities and people on low incomes most likely to lack access to sick pay08/02/2022 14:35:00
Sick pay reform needed to successfully ‘live with Covid’, according to IPPR and UCL
Civitas - Top Brexit economist predicts £69billion boost to UK economy from new trade agreement – 37 times higher than official figures.08/02/2022 13:35:00
Government modelling of benefits from Free Trade Agreements ‘miserably low’ according to Professor Patrick Minford, well known Brexit economist. Government figures ‘biased’ toward EU and against the rest of the world.
Policy Exchange - Road pricing good for drivers, says new report08/02/2022 11:35:00
Road pricing could improve the lives of drivers as well as commanding public support, concludes a new report from Policy Exchange, the UK’s leading think tank.
IEA - Road pricing should be implemented as soon as possible, economist urges08/02/2022 10:35:00
Professor Philip Booth, Director of the Vinson Centre for the Public Understanding of Economics and Senior Academic Fellow at the IEA, commented on the Transport Committee’s new report
Levelling up: IPPR welcomes government’s ‘bold ambition’ but says a detailed plan and cash are needed to deliver it03/02/2022 12:35:00
IPPR has welcomed the “bold ambition” within the government’s levelling up white paper, and praised much of the analysis behind it - but questioned the lack of a worked-out plan or the funding needed to deliver on its 12 new ‘missions’.
IEA - Online Safety Bill needs independent scrutiny to protect free speech, warns new paper03/02/2022 11:35:00
Independent Reviewer needed to prevent government censorship of online speech, argues new IEA paper
CSJ - Thinking about the road to prosperity03/02/2022 10:35:00
In 2019 the Conservatives were elected with a majority of 80 based on two key promises: delivery of the people’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016, and a pledge to “level up” those parts of this country that for too long felt the political class had left them behind. The electoral pressure for both the Conservative and Labour parties to deliver for the needs of those voters is clear – but the moral imperative is even stronger.
An energy bill rebate could easily backfire, says IEA economist03/02/2022 09:35:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that Boris Johnson is considering an energy bill rebate to help consumers with rising costs