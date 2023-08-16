IFS - How much public spending does each area receive? Local authority level estimates of health, police, school and local government spending

How much funding does each area of England receive for key public services, and is this funding allocated in line with patterns of needs?

In 2022–23, more than £245 billion was spent on delivering five key public services across England: the NHS, schools, local government, the police and public health. This funding was used to deliver services to people in specific places. The scale of this spending and the important contribution these public services can make to individuals’ life chances make it vital that funding for public services is allocated in an effective and fair manner.

Systems for allocating funding between different local areas must trade off several objectives. One important aim is to account for variation in the needs of different populations and places across the country. Local areas differ in their geographical and socio-economic characteristics, which may affect both the demand for and the cost of providing public services. For the same level of public services to be delivered across the country, helping to narrow geographical inequalities, different places will need different amounts of funding.

In this report, we estimate the total funding available for five services in each local authority area in England in 2022–23. Indeed, we find per capita funding does vary significantly between areas. Typically, areas that receive more per capita funding for one service also receive above-average funding for other services. More-deprived and more densely populated (typically more urban) places receive more funding per capita on average across all the services we examine.

To determine whether these different levels of funding allow for the same level of services to be provided across the country, we also need to understand the relative needs of different areas. We cannot directly observe these, and any estimates will be somewhat subjective, reflecting choices over which area characteristics to include. We take the latest available government estimates of the relative spending needs of different places, which capture the priority that government placed historically on different drivers of needs and on narrowing inequalities between places. As these are often out of date, we update them with more recent data – as best we can – to reflect changes in the populations and socio-economic characteristics of each area.

We compare the funding that each area received in 2022–23 with the funding it would have received if the total funding available for each service nationally was allocated to areas in proportion to these estimated relative spending needs. We find that there are significant discrepancies between relative levels of funding and estimated needs across the country. For instance, while more-deprived areas receive more funding, for local government and police services, they do not receive as high a share of the national funding pot as the formulae used in official spending needs assessments suggest they should. This echoes the findings of our earlier work (Ogden et al., 2022) that the funding systems for local government, public health and the police did not properly reflect differences in assessed needs across places and were unresponsive to changes in the relative needs of different parts of the country.

However, there are few areas that appear to be systematically advantaged or disadvantaged in terms of funding across multiple services. Those areas that receive a lower share of funding than their share of estimated needs for one service typically receive a higher share of funding than their share of needs for other services. These differences do not ‘balance out’ as, under current arrangements, funding cannot be easily shifted between services at a local level.

We also highlight how sensitive our results are to a range of assumptions – including different methods for allocating funding between areas (particularly within broader areas to which police and NHS funding are allocated), different assumptions about population levels, and whether to adjust for differences in the council tax levels that different councils and police forces levy. This allows us to be confident that patterns are robust to different choices of methodology.

Key findings