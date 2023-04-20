Think Tanks
|Printable version
IFS - Inflation in March remained high, but a significant fall expected next month
New ONS data shows that CPI inflation in March remained stubbornly high at 10.1%, driven by energy and food inflation.
We expect to see a substantial fall in the headline rate of inflation next month when data for April will be published, as energy inflation will finally start to fall. But this fall in energy price inflation will not bring immediate relief to households. Energy prices in April remained at the same level as they had been over the winter, implying a £2,500 annual bill for a typical household. But inflation is a measure of price changes not price levels. The fact that the Ofgem tariff cap increased from £1,277 to £1,971 between March and April 2022 means that the annual increase in typical energy bills will be 96% this month, but only 27% next month.
This fall in the rate of energy price increase will feed into a lower headline rate of inflation in April, even when households will have seen no change to energy prices. In addition, the £400 energy bills discount (which is not included in measures of energy price inflation) came to an end this month. As a result, annualised bills will be higher in April than they were over the winter (see Figure). Most recent forecasts suggest that energy prices for consumers will only fall from July this year.
Figure. Level of tariff cap and EPG for a typical consumer, over time
Source: Authors’ calculations using tariff cap data from Ofgem and tariff cap predictions from Cornwall Insight (shaded bars, forecast published 31 March 2023).
Notes: Prices expressed as annualised bills. Actual energy bills will depend on energy usage in each quarter.
Heidi Karjalainen, a Research Economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said:
“Inflation in March remained high, but we expect to see a substantial fall in the rate of inflation next month as energy inflation will finally start to fall. This does not mean that the energy prices that consumers face are falling - just that they are rising less quickly. Households are only expected to start seeing lower gas and electricity prices from July this year. And even when energy prices start to fall, prices of other categories such as food are likely to continue rising so the squeeze on household finances is far from over.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - Interest rate rise could be overkill, says IEA expert in response to inflation data20/04/2023 12:25:00
IEA Economics Fellow Julian Jessop Commented on news that the rate of inflation hit a higher-than-expected 10.1 per cent in March
JRF - Dramatic increase in very deep poverty sees nearly half a million Scots facing profound hardship20/04/2023 10:25:00
The number of people in Scotland living in very deep poverty [1] has increased dramatically in the last 20 years despite more people, particularly children and pensioners, being pulled out of poverty overall.
IPPR - ‘Greenwashing’ crackdown call as just one in 40 UK companies fully adopts ‘gold standard’ net zero targets19/04/2023 16:20:00
Only one in 40 large UK companies have so far fully adopted the most challenging ‘gold standard’ targets for setting a course to net zero, a report by the IPPR think tank reveals today, putting at risk ambitions for the UK to become a global centre for green finance.
Inflation reaction: focus should be on ‘greedflation’ not wages, says IPPR19/04/2023 14:25:00
Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at IPPR responds to the ONS CPI figures for March
IEA - Tight labour market shows need to continue fighting inflation19/04/2023 13:25:00
IEA Editorial and Research Fellow Professor Len Shackleton Responds to today’s Office for National Statistics employment figures
JRF - High inflation on essential goods causing long term harm19/04/2023 12:25:00
JRF senior economist Rachelle Earwaker Responds to new monthly inflation figures showing CPI at 10.1%
JRF - More than 90 charities unite behind a powerful call on party leaders to guarantee essentials for low-income households amid rising hardship19/04/2023 11:25:00
More than 90 charities unite behind a powerful call on party leaders to guarantee essentials for low-income households amid rising hardship.
Demos - Unearthing Labour’s secret vision for power14/04/2023 11:05:00
With a narrowing of the opinion polls, cracks are again emerging in the Labour Party. One persistent criticism of Keir Starmer’s leadership has re-emerged: he is a leader with no vision for the country.
IEA - Economy hamstrung by sluggish growth14/04/2023 10:05:00
IEA Economics Fellow Julian Jessop commented on news that the UK economy grew by less than 0.1 per cent in February