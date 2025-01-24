IIOPC begins investigation into fatal road traffic incident near Cardiff

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the involvement of South Wales Police following a fatal road traffic collision on the Junction 30 eastbound exit slip road of the M4, on Thursday 9 January 2025.

Modecai Juma, aged 51, was travelling eastbound on the M4 and took the eastbound exit lane towards Cardiff Gate, when the collision happened at 3.30am.

We understand that the Honda Accord, driven by Modecai Juma, had previously failed to stop for police, and a pursuit began at around 3.24am, before the car crashed a few minutes later. Despite being given medical assistance, Mr Juma sadly died at the scene. We were notified by the force shortly afterwards, as officers had been pursuing the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Our initial enquiries have established that at 1.42am the driver of the Honda Accord was reported for failing to stop for police on the B4265 in Bridgend, heading towards Ogmore-by-Sea. Police had concerns about the manner in which the car was being driven, although there was no pursuit of the vehicle by officers at this point.

Just after 3am, South Wales Police were alerted to the Accord again after an ANPR activation in Porthcawl. Various police units were tasked with trying to locate the vehicle and after further sightings of it on the M4, a police pursuit was authorised. This continued along the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, until the Accord left the M4 at Cardiff Gate, when the car collided with a roundabout.

Officers gave first aid after the collision, but Mr Juma was sadly declared deceased just after 4am.

IOPC Deputy Director of Investigations Catherine Bates said:

“Firstly, my thoughts and condolences are with the family of Mr Juma and all those who have been affected by this tragic incident. We have contacted Mr Juma’s family to explain our role and we will continue to update them as our enquiries progress.” “As soon as South Wales Police notified us of Mr Juma’s death, IOPC investigators went to the collision scene and the police post-incident procedure to begin gathering information. “Whilst our investigation is in the early stages, investigators have already conducted CCTV enquiries and have obtained initial accounts from the officers involved.”

A post-mortem has been carried out.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court.