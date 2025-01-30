Scottish Government
|Printable version
Impact of Brexit on Scottish Trade
New figures show possible cost of increased trade barriers.
Analysis published today by the Office of the Chief Economic Advisor has estimated Brexit trade barriers could impact Scotland’s economy by £4 billion.
This estimated economic cost is from the reduction in trade alone – not counting changes to productivity, investment or migration.
Business Minister Richard Lochhead said the report demonstrated the urgent need to reverse the damage of Brexit to boost living standards and revenue for the NHS.
According to the Trade Modelling Report, Scottish exports could be lower by 7.2% or £3 billion compared to continued EU membership.
The chemical and pharmaceutical sector is estimated to be one of the hardest hit by post-Brexit trade barriers, with an estimated 9.1% reduction in output, followed by the computer and electronics sector with an estimated 7.7% fall. The 4.9% output drop estimated for the agrifood sector represents a loss of £827 million.
Business Minister Richard Lochhead said:
“On the eve of the fifth anniversary of Brexit, these new figures highlight the urgent need to change course to boost the economy and increase public revenue for the NHS.
“This is the latest in a long line of studies highlighting how badly Brexit continues to impact Scotland and should cause the UK Government to consider its approach to economic growth.
“The Scottish Government has been clear that Scotland’s place is in the EU and the huge European single market. But we are also a voice for greater co-operation with the EU right now and we urge the new UK Government to forge a much closer relationship with our fellow Europeans.”
Background
Scottish Government’s Brexit Trade Modelling Report
The report is the first to specifically analyse the impact of the UK’s post-Brexit trade agreements on Scotland’s economy. It examines the expected effect of actual or potential free trade agreements between the UK and Australia, India, Switzerland and Turkey, as well as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and EU. It then compares that with the trade benefits Scotland would have received from continued EU membership.
This report makes estimates based on the impact of trade barriers and does not account for changes in productivity and investment due to Brexit. This means that some of the headline figures differ from those in other reports – such as in modelling by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, which showed that UK GDP could be 5.7% lower – as they look at the overall impact of Brexit on the economy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/impact-of-brexit-on-scottish-trade/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Improving lives for people with learning disabilities30/01/2025 13:05:00
People with learning disabilities will be supported to reach their full potential through a £1.6 million fund.
Modelling impacts of free trade agreements on the Scottish economy30/01/2025 12:05:00
This report explores the modelled impact of several free trade agreements on the Scottish economy, including the UK–EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement. It considers the impact on the economy as a whole, as well as at a sectoral level, utilising Gravity modelling and Computable General Equilibrium.
Investing in community energy30/01/2025 11:20:00
£9 million for community energy generation and energy efficiency improvements.
Specialist, Specialty and Associate Specialist Doctors accept pay offer30/01/2025 10:20:00
£7.2 million investment in 2024-25 pay.
Monthly GDP Estimates for November29/01/2025 16:05:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
New approaches to eradicating child poverty29/01/2025 15:05:00
Wrap-around support delivering improved outcomes for families.
Brexit cost: higher energy bills and lower investment29/01/2025 13:05:00
Scottish Government calls for closer energy links with Europe.
Reducing the risk of reoffending29/01/2025 10:05:00
Funding to support individuals released from prison following short-term sentences.