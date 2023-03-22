Important step forward for coal tip safety

Climate Change Minister Julie James has today published the Welsh Government’s detailed response to the Law Commission’s report on Regulating Coal Tip Safety in Wales

In 2020, the Welsh Ministers asked the Law Commission for England and Wales to undertake a detailed review of the current legislation relating to coal tip safety in Wales.

The Welsh Government’s response to the Law Commission’s review announced today has drawn on the White Paper consultation launched last summer, and the trialling of key components of the proposed regime, working closely with the Coal Authority, local authorities and Natural Resources Wales.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: