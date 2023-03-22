Welsh Government
|Printable version
Important step forward for coal tip safety
Climate Change Minister Julie James has today published the Welsh Government’s detailed response to the Law Commission’s report on Regulating Coal Tip Safety in Wales
In 2020, the Welsh Ministers asked the Law Commission for England and Wales to undertake a detailed review of the current legislation relating to coal tip safety in Wales.
The Welsh Government’s response to the Law Commission’s review announced today has drawn on the White Paper consultation launched last summer, and the trialling of key components of the proposed regime, working closely with the Coal Authority, local authorities and Natural Resources Wales.
Climate Change Minister Julie James said:
I welcome the Law Commission’s review which confirmed the need for a modern framework.
The result of the review helps to inform the development of a modern, fit-for-purpose framework that will benefit Wales’s disused spoil tip to which we have committed in the Programme for Government.
On behalf of the Welsh Government, I would like to thank the Law Commission for its detailed report and ongoing support in delivering this important policy area.
I am also grateful to all those who have engaged with the Law Commission and the Welsh Government to help improve our understanding of disused spoil tips, the associated risks and in helping shape new legislation for reducing public safety risks in future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/important-step-forward-coal-tip-safety
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First Minister announces £750,000 fund for tidal lagoon research22/03/2023 12:20:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced £750,000 for the Tidal Lagoon Challenge.
Ambitious building safety programme will make residents feel ‘safe and secure in their homes’22/03/2023 11:20:00
A significant update has been issued on a series of actions the Welsh Government is taking to tackle building safety issues.
The power of positive parenting, one year on22/03/2023 09:05:00
One year on from the historic law change to end the physical punishment of children, a number of dedicated parenting support packages across Wales are helping to strengthen positive changes to family life and raise awareness of the new legislation.
A “simple, modern and fair" tribunal system will be significant step towards a Welsh justice system21/03/2023 14:05:00
The Counsel General will today confirm a Welsh Government consultation to inform future legislation to establish a single, unified tribunal system for Wales.
New powers to tackle air and noise pollution will lead to a ‘cleaner, healthier and greener future’21/03/2023 11:05:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James has said new powers to tackle air and noise pollution will lead to a cleaner, healthier and greener Wales.
Reducing river pollution through new action plan agreed at Welsh Government-led summit20/03/2023 14:05:00
Those were the words of First Minister Mark Drakeford as he confirmed details of a new action plan agreed at the latest River Pollution Summit.
The sky’s the limit in Swansea for new tourism venture20/03/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced a £4 million investment to bring a major new world-class Skyline tourism attraction to Swansea.
New funding to support Wales’ business, economic and research links with EU regions17/03/2023 15:10:00
New funding to help maintain and strengthen Wales’ business, economic and research ties with European regions following the UK’s exit from the EU has been announced today by the Welsh Government.
New data shows benefits of driving at 20mph as Wales prepares to lower default speed limit17/03/2023 11:25:00
Slower driving speeds, increased levels of walking and cycling and minimal impact on journey times are among the key findings of a new report carried out in areas of Wales trialling the new default 20mph speed limit.