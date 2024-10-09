Improved support for crime victims

New Victim Contact Team to be set up.

Victims of crime will receive improved support, advice and information as part of planned reforms to the Victim Notification Scheme (VNS).

Under proposed changes to the scheme – which entitles victims or close relatives of victims to certain information about the person responsible for the crime – a new Victim Contact Team will be set up to give personalised support to victims, based on their individual needs.

Victims will automatically be referred to the team for a trauma-informed discussion about their options for registering for the VNS and for an explanation of their rights. The amount of information available to victims about the offender(s), which includes information about their release, will also be expanded.

The Scottish Government will introduce the reforms as part of its response to recommendations in the Independent Review of the Victim Notification Scheme, which heard directly from victims about their experiences of the justice system and the VNS. Recent experiences with how the VNS operated in relation to measures to manage the prison population have also informed the response to the Review.

The Scottish Government has agreed the majority of the Review’s recommendations, including the central proposal of creating a Victim Contact Team, with plans developed following discussions with justice and victim support organisations. Legislation to underpin the creation of the Contact Team will be progressed through the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, which is continuing its passage through Parliament.

Victims Minister Siobhian Brown said:

“These reforms will put the needs of victims firmly at the heart of the Notification Scheme. By increasing the information available to victims, improving communication across justice agencies and making the system more accountable, we can ensure the scheme continues to be as effective and trusted as possible.

“We have already begun work to implement the Independent Review’s recommendations, including to create a Victim Contact Team to provide personalised support for victims. Each victim has different needs that deserve to be handled sensitively and victims will automatically be referred to the team, who will explain their rights and provide support.

“This is a priority for the Scottish Government and we will use the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill already progressing through Parliament to ensure the reforms are taken forward at pace.

“I am grateful to all those who shared their experiences during the Independent Review, particularly victims and their families. We will continue to listen to their voices as we continue strengthening support for them and progress these latest reforms to the Victim Notification Scheme.”

VNS Independent Review Chair Alastair MacDonald and Vice Chair Fiona Young said:

“The agreement to establish a Victim Contact Team to help victims understand what information they may receive and to get that information in a way that helps them is welcome. It is hoped that implementation of other recommendations will also be prioritised.”

Ann Fehilly, of domestic abuse court advocacy service ASSIST, said:

“ASSIST has long advocated for the Victim Notification Scheme to be victim-centred, trauma-informed and responsive to the needs of victims.

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s acceptance of almost all of the Review recommendations and look forward to working collaboratively with them to put into effect the plan. We are pleased that choice for victims is at the heart of the process, alongside a commitment to work with organisations which support victims to access the right information timeously. It is crucial that victims of domestic abuse are kept informed to ensure they are safe from further harm.”

Background

Scottish Government response to the Independent Review of the Victim Notification Scheme

Victim Notification Scheme: Independent Review

The Independent Review made recommendations in relation to the three victim notification/information schemes. In the Independent Review and the Scottish Government response, the term VNS refers to all three schemes, unless otherwise specified.

Victim notification/information schemes:

the VNS provides victims of offenders sentenced to more than 18 months’ imprisonment with the right to certain information (such as when an offender is released) and in some cases with the right to make representations when a decision is being made to release an offender on licence

the Compulsion Order and Restriction Order VNS provides victims of offenders subject to a Compulsion Order and Restriction Order with similar rights to information, and to making representations

the Victim Information Scheme is available for victims of offenders who are sentenced to less than 18 months’ imprisonment.

The planned reforms will be implemented in partnership with victim support organisations and justice agencies. The Scottish Government will produce an annual report to review progress of the key VNS reforms.

Victim Notification Scheme: guidance for victims of crime