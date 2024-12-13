Improving access to help with council tax debt

Citizens Advice Bureaux to provide support in six more areas

The Scottish Government has awarded £400,000 to Citizens Advice Scotland to improve access to help for people struggling with Council Tax debt.

Building on successful pilot schemes funded in 2023-4, the additional funding will enable targeted advice on Council Tax debt to be provided in six new areas: West Lothian, East Lothian, Dumfries and Galloway, Highlands, Argyll and Bute and East Renfrewshire.

The pilot bureaux gave targeted advice on Council Tax debt as well as wider holistic support and also worked with councils to support best practice in Council Tax debt collection.

The additional funding was announced by Housing Minister Paul McLennan on a visit to West Lothian Citizen’s Advice Bureau, in Livingston, which will use the funding to provide more adviser hours and appointments and extend help to more people using outreach locations to target the most vulnerable.

Mr McLennan said:

“We know how worrying public sector debt can be for people in low-income households. Advice services can provide vital support to those with money worries and debt.

“Good working relationships with local authorities can be key and the Scottish Government is working to support best practice across the whole of local government.

“The Scottish Government has both legislated and acted to ensure that people who are financially vulnerable are protected and that debt collection is handled sensitively and appropriately.

“Ministers continue to encourage public bodies to promote empathy and dignity for people struggling with debt.”

Karen Nailen, CEO of CAB West Lothian said:

“Council tax debt is the single biggest debt issue that is brought to our CAB every year. It creates real pressure on people’s lives, and for many it can be a sign of wider financial distress.

“This pilot funding is vital to allow us the time and space to look at ways to tackle some of the underlying issues. Working in collaboration with West Lothian Council will enable preventative measures to be identified alongside better advice outcomes for individuals and families.”

Background

Citizens Advice Scotland was awarded funding in 2023-24 to manage a short-term pilot project, delivered by Citizens Advice Bureaux across three local authority areas – Clackmannanshire, Renfrewshire and the Scottish Borders – to deliver debt advice with an emphasis on Council Tax arrears.

The six additional CAB areas selected to participate in the extended project are: