Improving eating disorder services

New guidance for Scotland.

People affected by an eating disorder can expect higher and more consistent standards of care following the roll-out of new national guidance for services.

The publication of a national specification will support both the NHS and local services to deliver person-centred, safe and effective care. The new guidance was developed by a working group of experts with academic and clinical practice experience, alongside people affected and their families.

The blueprint aims to ensure that everyone has access to a high-quality standard of service regardless of what stage they are in their recovery and is for care across all stages of treatment, from primary care to specialist inpatient care.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said:

“We want to create a more supportive, accessible, and effective care system for everyone affected by eating disorders.

“This new guidance is another step on the way to delivering the recommendations from the National Review of Eating Disorder Services and I am grateful to all those involved in putting it together.

“The full implementation of this specification has been a long-term goal but by working alongside clinicians, patients and their families, we aim to build a brighter, healthier future for everyone affected by eating disorders in Scotland.”

Chair of the National Eating Disorder Network Professor Cathy Richards said:

“I’m delighted that the national specification has now been published and want to recognise the hard work of all who have been involved in its development. It is a privilege to work with such a committed group of stakeholders.

"I want to recognise the dedication of those delivering vital care and treatment amidst real and pressing challenges. I look forward to working with everyone involved to develop local, regional and national improvements to ensure the new national standards are delivered consistently to benefit all those affected by eating disorders.”

Co-Chair of the National Eating Disorder Specification Working Group, Lived Experienced Peer Researcher, Ellen Maloney said:

“The launch of new national guidance is important to make sure that everyone in Scotland who experiences an eating disorder can access the right help at the right time. I hope these standards will make a real difference for people with eating disorders, providing the care and support they need.”

Background

The National Eating Disorder Specification will sit alongside and complement the Core Mental Health Standards, published last year, which support services to provide high-quality person-centred care.

The National Review of Eating Disorder Services was commissioned by the Scottish Government in 2020 and the Review published its final report and recommendations in March 2021.

This year the Scottish Government allocated £120 million to NHS Boards via the Mental Health Outcomes Framework to support continued improvements across a range of mental health services and treatments, including eating disorder services.