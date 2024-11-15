Improving funeral standards

Inspections to increase public confidence.

Inspections and other measures will promote the highest standards of care and increase public confidence in the funeral sector under draft regulations laid in the Scottish Parliament.

The Burial and Cremation (Inspection) (Scotland) Regulations 2025, if approved, will ensure minimum standards are maintained to safeguard the dignity of the deceased and promote compassionate and professional care for the bereaved.

Inspectors will support any non-compliant business to make the changes needed but can issue enforcement notices with reasonable deadlines for action if necessary.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said:

“Bereavement can be emotionally overwhelming and being able to engage with the practical issues and funeral arrangements can be very difficult. It is, however, something everyone is likely to experience at some stage in their life, whether it's the death of a family member, a loved one, or a friend. “The vast majority of funeral directors and the wider industry provide dignified and professional services, and these reforms will benefit the sector by ensuring it is not unfairly impacted by the failings of a few. “These reforms have received widespread support within the industry and we will appoint additional inspectors to work with the sector to ensure best practice. Publishing inspection reports will lead to greater transparency and can help improve standards. “Having confidence in the care and dignity given to our loved ones, along with the compassionate and professional treatment of those bereaved, can go some way to alleviating the sorrow of bereavement.”

Background

The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is expected to consider the draft Burial and Cremation (Inspection) (Scotland) Regulations 2025.

Cremation authorities have been inspected since 2019 when the Cremation (Scotland) Regulations came into force. Inspections of funeral directors and burial authorities will become statutory from 1 March 2025 - the same date the Funeral Director Code of Practice and new burial regulations come into force.

Separate regulations also laid on Thursday 14 November 2024 cover management of burial grounds, the creation of statutory burial application forms and updated registers of burial.