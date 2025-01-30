Improving lives for people with learning disabilities

Fund to support third sector organisations.

People with learning disabilities will be supported to reach their full potential through a £1.6 million fund.

The Learning Disability Support Fund will be available to third sector organisations to enable them to promote equality and inclusion and improve access to health services and social activities for people with learning disabilities.

The fund will run for 30 months from October 2025, with a total of £325,000 available for the first year and £650,000 per year for the following two years. Organisations can apply for grants of between £75,000 and £250.000.

Minister for Wellbeing, Social Care and Sport Maree Todd yesterday said:

“The last 30 years have seen enormous changes in how people with learning disabilities are supported in society, however we recognise there is more work to be done. “We know the third sector plays a crucial role in improving the lives of people with learning disabilities and this fund will support organisations to enable those they work with to lead fulfilling, independent, and active lives as equal citizens. “The grants will be used to provide people with education and information on matters such as accessing health services and developing safe relationships. “In developing the fund, we have taken into account the views expressed by people with learning disabilities in recent consultation and research and we will work closely with the third sector to ensure it makes a difference.”

Celia Tennant, Chief Executive Officer at Inspiring Scotland yesterday said:

“We are pleased to be managing the application process for the new phase of the Scottish Government’s Learning Disability Support Fund. "We know from the past few years managing the Inspiring Inclusion fund the positive impact that empowering third sector organisations can have to deliver support for people in Scotland with learning disabilities to lead happy, healthy lives and create a more inclusive society.”

BACKGROUND

The Learning Disability Support Fund replaces the Inspiring Inclusion Learning Disability Fund.