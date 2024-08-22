Improving online connectivity

4G programme brings benefits to thousands of rural homes and businesses.

A Scottish Government programme to install 55 4G mobile phone masts in rural and island communities has improved home life, work life and business performance, according to new analysis.

Around 2,200 homes and businesses now have a faster mobile internet connection through the £28.75 million Scottish 4G Infill (S4GI) project – the first and biggest project of its kind to have been completed to date in the UK.

Residents and business owners highlighted a range of benefits since the programme’s completion, including wider online customer bases for businesses and better connectivity for communities during broadband outages.

Surveys and focus groups also flagged flexible working patterns, improved employee productivity and easier access to online learning materials and jobs. Access to 4G connection was given as a factor for people remaining in or moving to the areas.

S4GI targeted long-standing mobile phone signal blackspots across the country, from Bruray in Shetland to Cairngarroch in Dumfries & Galloway. Construction of the masts was carried out by WHP Telecoms and Cellnex UK. The programme was project managed by Scottish Futures Trust.

Employment and Investment Minister Tom Arthur visited Nith Valley Alpaca Farm in Dumfries & Galloway to hear how 4G connectivity was benefitting the business.

He said:

“Although Telecoms responsibility is reserved to the UK Government, the Scottish Government has long recognised the vital importance of good digital connectivity – both for work, for business and for day-to-day life. “S4GI is an excellent example of strategic investment delivering multiple benefits. This is about creating opportunities for businesses, improving daily life and ensuring no one - even the hardest to reach - is left behind in the digital era. “The availability of 4G services has proven to be transformational for residents and businesses in these 55 areas included as part of the programme, and we are sharing the lessons learned through months of complex build and collaboration with the UK Government so that they may benefit the ongoing rollout of the Shared Rural Network programme.”

Thornhill local resident and owner of Nith Valley Alpaca Farm Deborah Maxwell said:

“Since opening in 2017, we have relied on online marketing to help our business grow. Now, with a reliable mobile connection more visitors can find out about our farm. “Thanks to the S4GI mast, visitors can find out where we are located, look at our website and see our posts on Facebook and Instagram. “The 4G has also meant that customers have easier access to the internet while at the farm – meaning that we have also seen an increase in customers posting images of the farm and alpacas online, as well as positive reviews.”

Operations Director at Cellnex UK Mark Bartlett said:

"Cellnex UK is proud to be the telecoms infrastructure partner for the S4GI programme, which has improved both economic and social opportunities for so many individuals and businesses throughout rural Scotland. “Access to digital connectivity is increasingly critical in today's society, with many essential services, such as education, healthcare and financial assistance becoming digitised, as well as many jobs requiring online applications or remote working capabilities. “With 55 areas within Scotland's most remote communities now benefiting from reliable 4G services, we have made great progress in our mission to ensure that no one, nowhere is left behind when it comes to digital connectivity."

Background

Scottish 4G Infill Programme Evaluation

The Scottish 4G Infill programme was financed by £17.48 million of Scottish Government funding and £11.27 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), which support build activity in the Highlands and Islands. The successful deployment of S4GI is a result of collaborative efforts between the Scottish Government, WHP Telecoms, Cellnex UK, the Scottish Futures Trust and UK’s Mobile Network Operators (EE, Three, Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone). For more information, see the Scottish Government S4GI webpages.