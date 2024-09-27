Improving the lives of Scotland’s Gypsy/Travellers

Voices of communities at the heart of plan to tackle discrimination and social exclusion.

Improved access to housing, education and health services and tackling discrimination are at the heart of a new Gypsy/Traveller Action Plan agreed between the Scottish Government and COSLA.

The voices of Gypsy/Travellers have helped shape the Plan, which acknowledges improvements in many of these areas, but recognises further progress needs to be made.

The Scottish Government and COSLA will work with stakeholders to take forward measures in the Plan.

Key actions in the plan include:

Supporting Local Authorities to provide more and better accommodation, by taking steps for funding to be accessed under the Affordable Housing Supply Programme from 2026-27, and ensuring planners understand the needs of Gypsy/Traveller communities

Measures to remove barriers to education and improve educational outcomes for Gypsy/Traveller children and young people

Improving Gypsy/Travellers' access to and experience of healthcare

Working to remove barriers to accessing benefits and build understanding among employers of the inequalities faced by Gypsy/Travellers, with practical tools to support recruitment and retention.

Challenging prejudice and discrimination and helping communities to influence decision-making

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart yesterday said:

“Improving the lives of Scotland’s Gypsy/Traveller communities is a significant human rights commitment and is crucial in helping us deliver the fairer Scotland we want to see. “The voices of Gypsy/Travellers across Scotland are at the centre of this second national joint action plan, and it is a testimony to the collaborative work of national and local government, third sector organisations, and most of all, the determination of Gypsy/Travellers to ensure better futures for their communities. “We know current initiatives are having a positive impact on the lives of Gypsy/Traveller communities across Scotland, like the Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund and the success of the Community Health Worker project in overcoming barriers to accessing health and other statutory services. “However, there is still work to do. Through the actions in this plan we will build on the successes we have had to date and make further progress in many areas such as accommodation, health, education and combating discrimination.”

Background:

Improving the Lives of Scotland’s Gypsy/Travellers Action Plan 2024-2026

The Ministerial Oversight Group on Gypsy/Travellers, co-chaired by the Minister for Equalities and COSLA’s Spokesperson for Community Wellbeing, will oversee the work of the action plan and provide a forum for members of Gypsy/Traveller communities and stakeholders to engage in the discussion.

In the 2022 Census, 3,343 people in Scotland identified as belonging to the Gypsy/Traveller ethnic group, representing 0.06% of Scotland’s population. However, organisations working with these communities estimate the true Gypsy/Traveller population size could be as high as 15,000 to 20,000.

Testimonies from Gypsy/Traveller communities shared with the Scottish Human Rights Commission in 2023 underlined experiences of racism and discrimination, challenges with accessing services and poor quality accommodation impacting their physical and mental health negatively.