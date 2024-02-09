Association for Project Management
Including mental health support in project delivery
An interactive session discussing how Project Managers can identify mental health symptoms, provide tools to help themselves and others, plus also increase the capabilities of the Project Management function. This event was held on 25 January 2024 in Edinburgh.
The covid-19 pandemic led to concerns about a worsening of mental health & wellbeing across the world and increased awareness in both society and the workplace. This event looked to advise the benefits of having a Mental Health First Aid function in the workplace whilst also provided tools and techniques that can be readily used and applied to yourself and colleagues. Additionally, there are wider benefits to Project Management which will be proposed and discussed.
Chris and Pete have very kindly allowed their presented material to be made available for viewing. The slides on Slideshare are now available in our APM resources area and also embedded below for reference.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/including-mental-health-support-in-project-delivery/
