Increase in drug misuse deaths

Health Secretary Neil Gray has said that the level of drug misuse deaths remains “hugely concerning”, as the latest statistics showed an increase of 121 deaths compared with 2022.

Figures published by National Records of Scotland found that 1,172 people died due to drug misuse in 2023.

This is the second lowest number of deaths since 2017, with 2022 being the lowest.

During a visit to the ‘The Skylark IX Recovery Trust’ boat-building project which helps people dealing with problem drug use, Mr Gray said:

“My heartfelt condolences go to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through drugs. This level of deaths remains hugely concerning and underlines why we we will continue to do all we can to reduce harm and deaths caused by drugs.

“We’re taking a wide range of actions through our £250 million National Mission on drugs, including opening a Safer Drug Consumption Facility pilot, working towards the opening of drug-checking facilities and widening access to life-saving naloxone. We will also continue to improve access to residential rehab, where we’re on track to meet our target for additional placements, and drive the rollout of Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) standards to make treatment and support available more quickly.

“Despite this unwelcome rise, I believe that National Mission action has led to much being achieved in a short space of time, with projects delivered on an unprecedented scale making a real difference to people. We will intensify our efforts and are also working hard to respond to the growing threat from highly dangerous, super-strong synthetic opioids like nitazenes in an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply.

“We’ve seen a 67% increase in funding from 2014-15 to 2024-25 and made record levels of funding, of more than £112 million, available to Alcohol and Drugs Partnerships (ADPs). Additional National Mission funding, and support has created momentum in local areas to put services in place to save lives. We’ve now backed more than 300 grassroots projects, including the Skylark IX project in Dumbarton.”

The Dunkirk ‘little ship’ Skylark IX was rescued from the River Leven in 2010, with its restoration leading to a ‘Recovery for Recovery’ initiative helping people from the Alternatives community-based drug project. Service users now gain hands-on training at its Boatbuilding Workshop in the Scottish Maritime Museum in Dumbarton.

Skylark IX Recovery Trust community engagement officer Amy Dobson said: “Our woodcraft workshops, funded through Corra Foundation, have been a huge success, and received with a lot of enthusiasm from those in the recovery community. Most people at our workshops haven’t done any woodwork since high school, and they’re now learning the skills to be able to build wooden oars and paddles for our skiffs and canoes, which will then be used within the wider community. Although Skylark IX will never sail again, all of our project work relates back to her story and history. Skylark IX saved lives during Operation Dynamo in 1940, and continues to act as a symbol of recovery and resilience today.”

James Currie, a previous volunteer trainee who returned as trust recovery support staff member said:

“Since being a part of the Skylark IX team, I have finally found a purpose in giving back to my community and helping others to see their potential. When they go away from the workshops smiling and talking about how they had a nice day, enjoyed the workshop, and found connection, it gives me hope that we can make a real difference to people's lives.”

