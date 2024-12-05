Increased funding for arts and culture

Hundreds of individuals and organisations to benefit.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has said an additional £34 million in culture and arts spending next year will be “game-changing” for the sector.

Published yesterday, the draft Scottish Budget 2025-26 will see culture and arts spending increase by £34 million, with £20 million of this being channelled through Creative Scotland for its competitive multi-year funding programme for artists and cultural organisations.

Speaking at the National Gallery of Scotland, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said significant levels of public investment in the culture and arts sector would be coupled with an examination of the structures around culture funding to ensure as much money as possible goes directly to artists and organisations.

He confirmed that the review of Creative Scotland’s remit and functions will begin early next year and will aim to publish its recommendations in summer 2025.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said:

“Scotland’s arts and culture are at the very soul of our nation. They speak to how we see the world, how we share ideas, and how our people can give expression to their hopes.

“Our draft budget could not be clearer in our steadfast support for Scotland’s arts and culture sector. We aim to provide an additional £34 million next year to bolster the sector. This is a game-changing increase.

“This will enable Creative Scotland to roll-out its multi-year funding programme – ensuring that the highest ever number of artists and organisations receive regular funding.

“We also plan to increase funding for Screen Scotland, give uplifts to our National Performing Companies, double our Festivals EXPO funding, provide above inflation increase to Sistema and the Youth Music Initiative, and restart the Culture Collective programme alongside with a range of other activity.

“This budget brings us half way to reaching our five-year commitment of a recurring £100 million increase for the sector in just two years. For 2026-27, subject to the normal budget processes, our aim is to deliver a further £20 million increase.”

Background

The draft Scottish Budget 2025-26 was published on 4 December 2024. It commits an additional £34 million resource funding to arts and culture in Scotland.

Within this, a further £20 million will be provided to Creative Scotland for its multi-year funding programme in 2025-26. Funding will also increase by £4.5 million for Scotland’s National Collections and £1 million for the National Performing Companies.

The draft Scottish Budget 2025-26 also commits to an increase of £4 million funding for Scottish Festivals, doubling the EXPO Festival Fund to expand its reach beyond festivals in Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as providing funding for the Festivals Partnership. There will also be an additional £2 million for Screen Scotland to support work to attract international investment and large-scale productions to Scotland.

The Culture Collective programme will be restarted with £4 million to benefit Scottish communities, community organisations, individual artists and freelancers.

In addition, £270,000 has been allocated to enable the creation of a single digital library interface which directs people to Scotland’s public libraries, allowing the public to access information, online content and a national e-resources lending area to ensure equitable access to information and reading material across Scotland.

There will also be £4 million allocated for a new Scottish Culture & Heritage Capacity Fund. This fund recognises the significant challenges faced by heritage and culture organisations across Scotland.

Research commissioned by performing arts union Equity revealed this summer that overall arts funding in England had fallen by 11%, by 30% in Wales, 16% in Northern Ireland whereas Scotland had received a 2% increase in the period 2018-23.