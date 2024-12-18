Increasing biodiversity at Westmorland General Hospital

Hundreds of trees have been planted inside the grounds of a hospital in Cumbria to help improve health and well-being.

During National Tree Planting Week (23 November – 1 December 2024), staff from the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, together with Natural England and members of the Well Communities planted 250 trees within the grounds of the Westmorland General Hospital.

The partnership activity aims to evidence the positive impact of green therapy on patient wellbeing, whilst supporting nature recovery in the area. The trees were provided as part of the NHS Forest run by the Centre for Sustainable Healthcare.

Species planted included hawthorn, crab apple, rowan, blackthorn, hazel and bird cherry. Many of these species will blossom in the spring, providing an important early nectar supply for insects. The fruit and berries produced in the autumn will also attract more wildlife onto the site such as mice, vole, badger and waxwings, especially in harsh winters.

The trees will create a greener space for patients, visitors, and staff and play an important role by storing carbon to benefit the wider environment, contributing to both Natural England and NHS net zero goals.

Yellow rattle seed was also sown, within several grassland areas, where wildflower plug plants were planted earlier this year. These areas will now be left uncut during the summer to allow the wildflowers to grow, again adding to the biodiversity of the site.

In November, several bat and bird boxes were built and erected by the NHS estates staff. There has also been a little house constructed for the resident hedgehog, Henry.

The UK is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world and projects like this help to reverse this trend. Bringing biodiversity into urban areas can help people to connect more with nature.

The University of Derby has shown that noticing flora and fauna as well as engaging in simple activities such as listening to bird song, or watching an insect are key to developing a connection with nature. This has been proven to benefit not just the health and wellbeing of humans but also wildlife.

George Coombs, Senior Officer for Health and Environment with Natural England, said:

“We know that access to nature plays a key role in improving our health and well-being and the project at Westmorland General Hospital is a great example of how Natural England is working with partners to increase access to green spaces for local communities

“Our thanks go to everyone involved including the Arnside and Silverdale National Landscape who have supported the project by providing the tools and the wildflower plug plants from their growing nursery but also People Plant Trees CIC who provided tools.”

Dave Sanderson, Director of Estates and Facilities at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this tree planting project. It was a real community event and will leave a lasting legacy for the trust and all who use our services, providing an environment that will enhance patient recovery as well as staff health and wellbeing and, as we have already seen, encourage wildlife and nature to thrive at our hospital.

“This work forms part of the trust’s green plans, improving biodiversity, generating interest in the benefits of the natural environment and helping us move towards the NHS carbon reduction targets.”

The planting at Westmorland General Hospital is part of Natural England’s wider nature recovery ambition across Cumbria to support local habitat and landscape restoration.

Further projects are planned at the hospital site, not only to increase biodiversity but also to get staff and service users out noticing nature across the grounds.