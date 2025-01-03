Independent Commission on social care: LGA statement

The LGA responds to the launch of the independent commission on social care.

Responding to the launch of the independent commission on social care, Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, said:

“The announcement of an independent review of adult social care marks a potentially important step in addressing the significant challenges facing the sector. New funding for adult social care is positive, we are pleased to see that more people will be supported in their homes through more investment in the Disabled Facilities Grant.

“For this process to succeed, the review must deliver bold and actionable recommendations, backed by a firm commitment to provide the substantial funding needed to turn those recommendations into reality.

“The full potential value of this work will only be realised if local government, people drawing on care and support, and other parts of the sector, are fully involved and engaged. This review provides a vital opportunity to create a system that works for everyone, and we are ready to collaborate with the Government and partners to achieve this goal.”

New reforms and independent commission to transform social care