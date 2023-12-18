Independent review into the CCRC’s handling of Andrew Malkinson case – update

The independent review into the Criminal Cases Review Commission’s (CCRC) handling of the Andrew Malkinson case by barrister Chris Henley KC, initially to be concluded by the end of the year, will not be completed until the start of 2024.

This is due to Mr Henley’s wish to source further material from third-party organisations and a requirement to conduct interviews crucial to a comprehensive assessment of the matters involved.

The CCRC recognises the importance of the work being undertaken, and Mr Malkinson’s representatives have also expressed the view in their submissions to Mr Henley that thoroughness is more important than speed.

In a statement released recently, Chris Henley KC, said:

‘My unwavering commitment is to conduct a thorough and objective investigation. ‘The need for further material and additional interviews with individuals involved in the CCRC’s work internally and externally means work on my report will continue into next year. “My fundamental objective is to ensure that my review has integrity which necessarily requires access to all the relevant material, and my speaking to the key people involved. I appreciate the patience shown as we navigate the final phase of the review process. “All possible efforts are being made to expedite the process without compromising the quality of the investigation.”

A timeline for the completion of the independent review will be communicated once the necessary information is received and essential interviews are concluded.

Discussion will also take place with the independent inquiry chaired by Her Honour Judge Sarah Munro KC to ensure that publication of Mr Henley’s findings does not undermine or impact on the inquiry process.

