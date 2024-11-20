techUK
|Printable version
Inform techUK policy thinking: Spending Review 2025
Inform techUK's thinking for the UK Government's Spending Review in Spring 2025. Below, we outline the process for members to feed in and inform our policy work.
First, what is a Spending Review?
Spending reviews in the UK are a process by which the Government assesses its public expenditure to allocate and set out public spending plans for Government departments.
Managed by HM Treasury, it typically covers a multi-year period, offering a framework for budgetary planning and implementation. The review aims to align spending with Government priorities, promote efficiency, and ensure fiscal sustainability.
Current (operational) and capital (infrastructure) spending are both reviewed to balance immediate needs and long-term investments. The Spending Review also addresses broader fiscal challenges, including managing public debt and ensuring value for money.
What do we already know from Phase 1 of the Government's Spending Review?
Announced in the most recent Autumn Budget, was an update to the fiscal rules, including an updated Charter for Budget Responsibility, which aims to implement a more stable and transparent framework. This will require spending reviews to be held every two calendar years, and with a minimum duration of three years of the five-year forecast period to ensure public services are always planned over the medium term. The aim is to improve value for money, the planning of public expenditure and provide greater budgetary certainty.
We saw phase 1 of the Spending Review 2025 take place alongside the most recent Autumn Budget on 30 October. A reminder of the key Budget announcements relevant the tech sector can be found via our insight.
Through Phase 1, the Government reset public spending for 2024-25 and set departmental budgets for 2025-26.
Day-to-day spending limits will increase by £33 billion between 2024/25 and 2025/26. Investment spending (officially, ‘capital DEL’) will increase by £14.7 billion between 2024/25 and 2025/26.
For day-to-day spending, the Department for Health and Social Care accounted for around a third of this increase, with the Department for Education accounting for a further 13%. The Scottish Government and the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) local government budget each account for a further 5%.
A few departments received decreases in their spending limits between 2023/24 and 2024/25 - for example, the Department for Transport.
What to expect from Phase 2 of the Spending Review
The Government have outlined that they will use the Spending Review to deliver a new mission-led, technology-enabled, and reform-driven settlement for public services.
The Spending Review will set spending plans for a minimum of three years of the five-year forecast period and will conclude in late Spring 2025.
The Spending Review will hope to restore spending control in the medium term, setting spending policy in line with the Government’s wider fiscal strategy.
There will be a role of the ‘Office for Value for Money’, a time-limited multidisciplinary team, based in the Treasury who will take a ‘task and finish’ approach to its activities. Following the conclusion of the Spending Review next year, the Office will evaluate the effectiveness of systems reforms, and its impact on the wider spending architecture.
Attend member drop-in sessions:
techUK are continuing our policy work to inform our submission into HM Treasury. To ensure that our policy recommendations are robust and member led, members can attend our drop-in calls.
These are open to all members and provide a chance for members to feed in directly. They will take place on:
- Friday 6 December, 11:00 – 12:00. Sign up via the link:
- Wednesday 8 January, 11:00 – 12:00. Sign up via the link:
Send us your thoughts directly:
Or, should members want to reach out directly via email, you can do so to Mia or Samiah.
techUK look forward to continuing to work with our members and the Government to ensure that the Spending Review leverages the role of the tech sector and digitisation to achieve growth across all regions of the UK.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/inform-techuk-policy-thinking-spending-review-2025.html
Latest News from
techUK
Launching the Responsible Quantum Industry Forum’s principles19/11/2024 16:25:00
Quantum technologies, including computing, communications, and sensing, have the potential for transformative impacts.
Zaizi & Envitia White Paper: Realising the benefits of Gov.UK One Login19/11/2024 11:25:00
techUK members Zaizi and Envitia explore the challenges and benefits facing One Login.
The Chancellor's Mansion House Speech: what was in it for tech?18/11/2024 16:25:00
The Chancellor recently (15 November 2024) delivered her first Mansion House speech.
What’s confirmed for the regulation of Critical Third Party Services in the Financial Services Sector?18/11/2024 10:05:00
The Bank of England (BoE), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) stand as the collective regulators to oversee the activities of critical third parties, and they issued a policy statement 12 November 2024 confirming the rules set to strengthen their use and that of other technologies within Financial Services.
What to expect from techUK’s Growth Council15/11/2024 11:10:00
Following a competitive set of elections, I am delighted to announce that techUK’s Growth Council has now elected a new Chair and Vice-Chair.
UK Police Industry Charter – have you signed up?13/11/2024 15:25:00
Back in March 2024, techUK attended the Home Office Security and Policing event where we saw Police leaders reaffirm their commitment to modernising the service and improving outcomes for victims through the launch of a Police Industry Charter.
techUK Paper - Ethics in Action: From White Paper to Workplace13/11/2024 09:25:00
techUK is excited to release its new paper demonstrating how the ethical principles that underpin the AI White Paper are being operationalised within the industry through AI Assurance Techniques and Standards, often referred to as tools for trustworthy AI.
Ofcom is taking steps to unlock connectivity in major cities12/11/2024 09:25:00
As the UK prepares for a future powered by 5G, Ofcom is taking steps to unlock critical mmWave spectrum in major cities, paving the way for high-speed, high-density connectivity.