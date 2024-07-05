techUK
|Printable version
Innovation Navigator: Accelerating AI, data and advanced computing projects
Report from GM Business Growth Hub
Innovation Navigator is GM Business Growth Hub’s specialist innovation support programme, here to accelerate and guide projects within AI, data and advanced computing.
If you have a relevant project, are developing new products, services, or have a working prototype, we can provide the support to fast-track you to commercialisation. Whether you need access to research facilities, advice and support with securing IP or new market identification and launch planning, we can navigate you and address any barriers and challenges.
That way, you can devote your energy to what matters most - creating value for your business through the development of new products and services.
Ready to find out more about Innovation Navigator?
Visit our website to find out more about the programme, including who it is for and if it’s right for your project or business.
When you contact us, we’ll ask for some basic information to check you’re eligible. One of our Local Innovation Connectors, based within your local authority area, will then be in touch.
They’ll chat through your project, plans, and any challenges, and identify how we can help.
Get in touch to start your journey.
BGHinnovation@growthco.uk
businessgrowthhub.com/innovation/innovation-navigator
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/innovation-navigator-accelerating-ai-data-and-advanced-computing-projects.html
Latest News from
techUK
Getting the Public Sector Future-Ready - Guest blog by Oliver Hester at FDM04/07/2024 14:05:00
Read FDM's blog on the digital skills gap and its impact on reducing organizational efficiency.
techUK co-signs a letter urging the next government to modernise the UK’s data protection framework03/07/2024 11:15:00
techUK, along with several other leading business groups, industry leaders, and experts, has co-signed a letter urging the next Government to modernise the UK’s data protection framework through a set of reforms that foster innovation for economic and societal growth, while maintaining high data protection standards.
How the next Government can help the UK tech sector thrive internationally02/07/2024 11:05:00
techUK is delighted to see that each of the key manifestos highlighted the importance of international trade in boosting the UK economy, improving productivity, creating jobs, and augmenting commercial and diplomatic relationships around the world.
UK Data Centres Digital Economy Report 202428/06/2024 10:10:00
techUK is seeking to commission the research and a report into the contribution data centres play to the UK’s economy 2024.
Crops to Code: The role of data in fostering sustainable agricultural trade and responsible supply chains | Report with WWF27/06/2024 10:20:00
Access our report on the impact of data in driving sustainable agricultural trade and responsible supply chains.
EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) - EUDCA Knowledge Hub26/06/2024 16:10:00
The Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) introduces a reporting obligation for data centre operators in the EU. The reporting scheme may be the first step towards the introduction of further measures to improve the sustainable development of the data centre industry, such as minimum performance standards or a labelling scheme.
Want to join techUK’s AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee? Nominations are now open!26/06/2024 15:10:00
Submit your nomination to join techUK's AI and Data Analytics Committee!