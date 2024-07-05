Innovation Navigator: Accelerating AI, data and advanced computing projects

Report from GM Business Growth Hub

Innovation Navigator is GM Business Growth Hub’s specialist innovation support programme, here to accelerate and guide projects within AI, data and advanced computing.

If you have a relevant project, are developing new products, services, or have a working prototype, we can provide the support to fast-track you to commercialisation. Whether you need access to research facilities, advice and support with securing IP or new market identification and launch planning, we can navigate you and address any barriers and challenges.

That way, you can devote your energy to what matters most - creating value for your business through the development of new products and services.

When you contact us, we’ll ask for some basic information to check you’re eligible. One of our Local Innovation Connectors, based within your local authority area, will then be in touch.

They’ll chat through your project, plans, and any challenges, and identify how we can help.

