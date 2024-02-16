Innovative and energy efficient development will provide 50 new homes for an affordable social rent

Wales & West Housing’s Colchester Avenue development, located on the former site of the Three Brewers Pub, will see a mix of 50 new modern and energy efficient one- and two-bedroom flats in Penylan, Cardiff.

The accommodation will provide much needed social housing and contribute towards the Welsh Government’s ambitious goal of building 20,000 social homes by 2026.

The site also includes a ground floor retail store as well as car parking, bike stores and outdoor communal amenity space for residents.

Wales & West Housing has received more than £5m in Social Housing Grant (SHG) funding from the Welsh Government towards the development.

The SHG is used to fund affordable housing schemes identified by local authorities and build new social homes towards the target for this governmental term.

In 2022/23 the SHG budget of £300m was spent in full. A further £300m has been made available for 2023/24.

Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, said:

Affordable housing, and more specifically affordable social housing, remains a key priority for us. This new development will provide much needed social housing for residents in Cardiff as well as encouraging active travel and helping people and families save money on their energy bills. Colchester Avenue is an excellent example of the type of high quality, energy efficient and affordable homes we’re trying to provide for people and families in Wales.

Anne Hinchey, Group Chief Executive at Wales & West Housing Group, said:

We are committed to working with the Welsh Government to play our part in improving the energy efficiency of our homes to help tackle climate change and fuel poverty. All our new homes are built without the need for fossil fuels, making them more comfortable and affordable for our residents, as well as having low carbon emissions. The homes at Three Brewers Court are highly insulated and fitted with air source water heating and the latest ventilation (MVHR) systems that circulate warm, fresh air and reduce condensation. They are some of the warmest new homes we have built and contribute to setting the standard for our future homes.”

Like all newbuild homes funded by Social Housing Grant, Colchester Avenue has been built to meet the Welsh Development Quality Requirements 2021 (WDQR 2021), which sets out the minimum functional quality standards for new and rehabilitated general needs affordable homes.

The standard actively encourages the use of modern methods of construction to improve energy efficiency in homes and meet Welsh Government aspirations for high quality, low carbon housing.