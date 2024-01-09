techUK
Institutions of Innovation: Innovate UK
Learn about how Innovate UK is at the forefront of UK innovation policy in this special miniseries.
'Institutions of Innovation' is a new series of monthly interviews with the institutions driving the UK’s innovation policy.
This is piecing together the UK's innovation landscape; setting out the key actors, what they do, where they sit and how industry can engage, including through techUK.
This month's responses have been provided by Esra Kasapoglu, Director of AI and Data Economy at Innovate UK.
Esra is leading the development of AI, Digital Technologies and Data Economy and manages the innovation portfolio supporting UK businesses to grow and develop.
She has extensive experience of leading technology and innovation programmes working for the Big Tech and global technology and consulting firms. Much of her time spent in pioneering novel innovations and shaping the future of business in multiple industries.
Esra brings her experience, thought leadership and strategic insights to multiple innovation and advisory boards on which she sits. She provides counsel to Boards, Senior Leaders, and C-suite on building an innovation culture in environments that are changing at pace.
