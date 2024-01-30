Institutions of Innovation: Innovate UK (week 4)

Learn more about how Innovate UK and techUK have collaborated on driving innovation.

'Institutions of Innovation' is a new series of monthly interviews with the institutions driving the UK’s innovation policy.

This is piecing together the UK's innovation landscape; setting out the key actors, what they do, where they sit and how industry can engage, including through techUK.

This month features a special weekly miniseries dedicated to the UK's national innovation agency, Innovate UK.

The institution's responses have been provided by Esra Kasapoglu, Director of AI and Data Economy.

Esra is leading the development of AI, Digital Technologies and Data Economy and manages the innovation portfolio supporting UK businesses to grow and develop.

She has extensive experience of leading technology and innovation programmes working for the Big Tech and global technology and consulting firms. Much of her time spent in pioneering novel innovations and shaping the future of business in multiple industries.

Esra brings her experience, thought leadership and strategic insights to multiple innovation and advisory boards on which she sits. She provides counsel to Boards, Senior Leaders, and C-suite on building an innovation culture in environments that are changing at pace.

Week 4: How have Innovate UK and techUK collaborated on driving innovation?

Can you name any examples of how Innovate UK has worked with techUK in the past? If so, what have you enjoyed, valued, or learned during the process?

Our Innovation Leads have engaged in several techUK workshops in the past and contributed to reports.

For example, our Telecom Innovation Lead participated in techUK’s UK SPF Cluster 4 Workshops and Cloud natives technologies webinar and has found them very useful for learning about the industry trends and the hot topics that affect the policy making at the national and international levels. We share techUK’s vision of shaping policy, accelerating innovation, and developing markets, and we have Innovation experts who can offer our insights on various topics, such as AI, Quantum, 5G Coms, Cloud Computing, Connected Places, Digital Twins, and more. We are keen to collaborate with techUK to support innovation in UK.

Innovate UK works with techUK in their role as joint partners with UKspace in the cross-industry groups, Position, Navigation and Timing Committee and Satellite Telecommunications Committee. The committees provide vital contact with industry and stakeholders in these sectors, and the opportunity to provide updates direct to the sector on Innovate UK activity and funding opportunities.

techUK has been a long-standing partner in the promotion and support of EU framework programmes to UK industry. This is achieved through National Contact Points (NCPs) speaking to individual committees and groups and the hosting of webinars to highlight funding opportunities in the digital and technology domains.

Click here for the full press release