New tool shares information on publicly-owned land.

An interactive map showing information about publicly-owned land, as well as land managed by Scottish Crown Estate, has been created.

The public land map allows anyone to view the location and range of much of the public land in Scotland. Users can explore information on individual land parcels, including its ownership and size.

The information has been brought together as a searchable map for the first time to include land managed by Crown Estate Scotland and the four main landowning public bodies in Scotland; Forestry and Land Scotland, NatureScot, Scottish Water and the Scottish Ministers Crofting and Farming Estate.

Public and Scottish Crown Estate managed land makes up 11% of Scotland – equivalent to around 857,000 hectares – making it a vital national asset in tackling the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Rural Affairs and Land Reform Secretary Mairi Gougeon yesterday said:

“I would like to thank all of our partners who have helped develop this resource that will allow people to explore the range of public or Scottish Crown Estate land in Scotland. Given the scale of it, at more than 10% of Scotland, this land provides us with opportunities for increasing opportunities for agriculture, woodland creation and peatland restoration, which in tandem with the existing capacity for timber production and renewable energy generation, are crucial to reducing our emissions. “This is a significant demonstration of our commitment to providing transparency of public land ownership in Scotland.”

Ronan O’Hara, Chief Executive of Crown Estate Scotland, yesterday said:

“Crown Estate Scotland’s land and assets – which are held in trust for the people of Scotland – represent both a crucial resource and a key part of the country’s natural landscape. “Crown Estate Scotland wants these assets to be used for the long-term benefit of the people of Scotland and we are delighted to be as open and transparent about those assets as possible. This is to make sure people know what is being held on their behalf and what we are doing to protect those assets for the long term.”

Background

Scottish Public and Crown Estate Land (arcgis.com)