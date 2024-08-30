HM Treasury
|Printable version
International Investment Summit Adviser appointed
Ian Corfield has been appointed as an unpaid International Investment Summit Adviser by the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
In this role, Ian Corfield will work with the Chancellor, her political advisers and officials in the Treasury, as well as relevant teams across Government, to advise and help on delivering the International Investment Summit on 14 October 2024.
The summit itself is intended to advance opportunities for growth and investment across the country; make clear that the UK is open for business to trading partners around the globe; create a pro-business environment that supports innovation and high-quality jobs in the UK; and allow global business leaders to hear directly from the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers on how the government will drive future investment.
Ian Corfield will advise on delivering these objectives in relation to the agenda, engagement of key businesses, and the investment pipeline generated from the event.
Ian Corfield will be in post until 31 October 2024. Declarations of interests have been made in the usual way.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/international-investment-summit-adviser-appointed
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Travel ban on two individuals under counter-terrorism sanctions30/08/2024 13:20:00
The travel bans are in addition to the financial prohibitions to which they are already subject.
Travel ban on two individuals under counter-terrorism sanctions29/08/2024 16:10:00
The travel bans are in addition to the financial prohibitions to which they are already subject.
Britain is open for business: Chancellor visits North America in investment drive09/08/2024 12:25:00
Rachel Reeves to bang the drum for Britain in visit to New York City and Toronto this week.
Chancellor Reeves: Pension funds can fire up the UK economy08/08/2024 14:10:00
Chancellor Rachel Reeves calls on UK pension schemes to invest more in the UK economy and deliver better returns for savers
First investors confirm for the International Investment Summit08/08/2024 11:05:00
Investors have already confirmed attendance at the government’s first International Investment Summit on 14 October, announced this weekend.
Chancellor statement on public spending inheritance30/07/2024 15:20:00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves statement to the House of Commons on 29/07/2024.
Chancellor: I will take the difficult decisions to restore economic stability30/07/2024 11:10:00
The chancellor yesterday addressed House of Commons with a pledge to ‘restore economic stability’ after revealing £22 billion of unfunded pressures inherited from the previous Government.
Britain back open for business, Chancellor to tell G2026/07/2024 15:20:00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to attend first G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.