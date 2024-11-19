International network: annual report 2023-2024

Annual report showcasing the achievements of our international network of offices. Covering the reporting year 2023 to 2024, it uses case studies to demonstrate the positive impact our international activity has, and the benefits it brings to the people of Scotland.

Scotland’s International Strategy

In January 2024, we published Scotland’s International Strategy to set out how the Scottish Government and our partners will deliver key international priorities this parliamentary term. This strategy outlines our plans for government, agencies and our international network to work collaboratively and covers a wide range of policy areas and international activity. This work is necessary if we are to continue to deepen ties with key partners, increase economic opportunities and build on excellent networks to deliver tangible impact for Scotland. We have a proven track record of delivering internationally since devolution began 25 years ago and we remain dedicated to building on this and taking advantage of international prospects.

The strategy focuses on three broad themes of economy, trade and investment; climate change, biodiversity and renewable energy; and reputation, influence and relationships. The focus on these themes ensures that, despite limited resource to engage internationally, we are prioritising areas where Scotland already has significant strengths. It also means that we have identified key areas where we see the most potential and opportunity for Scotland to grow its presence, impact and influence. This strategy has been and will continue to be the principal guide for our international work until 2026.

The work of our international offices is vital to advancing our international objectives, serving as bases for us to engage internationally and deepen ties with key partners. They also provide opportunities for Scotland-based organisations and people to expand their reach. This report sets out how our network has delivered on these aims and on the key actions set out in the International Strategy.

National Performance Framework

The National Performance Framework (NPF) is Scotland’s wellbeing framework – setting out a vision of societal wellbeing through the National Outcomes, and charting progress towards this vision through a range of social, environmental, and economic indicators. It has evolved since its inception in 2007 to a wellbeing framework with shared National Outcomes for all of Scotland.

The NPF is Scotland’s framework to localise the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Progress towards the National Outcomes is how we measure our progress towards the SDGs given the close alignment between the two. In 2018, when the SDGs were incorporated into the NPF, a new National Outcome on International was introduced for the first time.

The Scottish Government is currently concluding a review of the National Outcomes, as required under the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act 2015. Work began in May 2022 with a public engagement phase from March to June 2023 followed by analysis and development of the proposed changes to the National Outcomes. A report outlining a series of proposed changes to the NPF and the National Outcomes as a result of this Review process was laid before the Scottish Parliament on 1 May 2024.

The proposed set of National Outcomes continues to include an outcome on International, which reads:

We are connected, open, show leadership and make a positive contribution globally.

This outcome’s definition has been slightly reworded to broaden the scope from a focus on the relationships between nations (‘international’) to wider environmental and social factors (‘global’). This reflects evidence from the engagement process showing increased concern about climate change, mitigation and adaptation. A new standalone National Outcome has been proposed to emphasise the distinct yet interconnected climate and biodiversity crises. The addition of the Climate Action outcome requires the Environment outcome to focus more strongly on the natural environment and biodiversity. This addition responds to the overwhelming evidence that emphasised the urgency of the biodiversity crisis, and the relevance of planetary boundaries to the wellbeing economy.

Following the review of National Outcomes, it is expected that the National Indicators that underpin them will also undergo changes. Currently there are 81 indicators in the NPF across 11 National Outcomes, of which six indicators are still in development. A revised set of National Indicators will be completed and published once a revised set of National Outcomes has been agreed with Parliament.

