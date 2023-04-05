Natural England
|Printable version
Intertidal Habitat survey to take place in the Morecambe Bay area
Natural England will undertake a survey of Morecambe Bay, the Duddon Estuary and Lune Estuary from 5-10 April 2023
- Intertidal habitats are those which are exposed at low tide and vital for wildlife.
- The survey, and the results, will help understand more about the condition of protected habitats in line with Natural England’s role to conserve, enhance and manage the natural environment.
The areas of Morecambe Bay, the Duddon Estuary and the Lune Estuary are to be surveyed by Natural England from the 5-10 April 2023 to understand more about the areas and habitats that are exposed at low tide, also known as the intertidal zone.
Morecambe Bay is designated as a Special Protection Area and Special Area of Conservation; and the neighbouring estuaries are designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest. The site provides internationally important feeding and nesting habitat for migratory bird species, including the ringed plover, oystercatcher, little tern and arctic tern.
Natural England has a statutory duty to monitor the condition of designated sites in England. A hovercraft will be used to access the site safely, which uses a cushion of air to glide across the surface causing less damage to the local habitat.
The survey works, which are fully permitted, will involve mapping the habitats to understand more about the area including details about the mud and sand and the animals that live within them, that birds rely on for food.
Louise Whatley from Natural England said:
“ This survey is part of Natural England’s duty to conserve, enhance and manage the natural environment, and monitor the condition of the area of Morecambe Bay, the Duddon Estuary and the Lune Estuary.
“ The results will help improve our understanding about the area and the conditions of these designated sites and habitats, and how Natural England and other local partners can make further improvements to allow wildlife to thrive.”
This work is part of the marine Natural Capital and Ecosystem Assessment (mNCEA) programme, which is a 3-year research and development programme led by Defra, that will produce evidence and tools to bring together ecological, societal, and economic information, to improve our understanding of the complex trade-offs faced in using marine environments sustainably.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/intertidal-habitat-survey-to-take-place-in-the-morecambe-bay-area
Latest News from
Natural England
Hen Harrier Breeding Success31/07/2018 15:56:11
34 chicks have fledged in the most successful Hen Harrier breeding season in years.
New plan for cleaner and more plentiful water04/04/2023 14:24:00
More investment, stronger regulation and tougher enforcement on water companies announced in new government water plan.
Boost for rare and threatened species with new conservation funding announced04/04/2023 09:15:00
It will be used to create solutions to address species decline in England, research and to invest in wildlife habitat restoration and creation.
Future of new Calstock wetlands assured with 20 year management agreement29/03/2023 13:38:00
The future of the Calstock wetlands is assured for the next 20 years as Natural England has granted a Countryside Stewardship to the Tamar Community Trust (TCT).
Highly Protected Marine Areas to be designated in English waters28/02/2023 12:22:00
Government today announces three Highly Protected Marine Areas will be designated by July 2023
Get out in Nature this February half term15/02/2023 16:15:00
From the heights of Three Peaks of the Yorkshire Dales to the coastlines of Northumbria, Natural England offers some very special places that anyone can explore completely free of charge
Pioneering nature projects launched to test carbon capture methods in fight against climate change13/02/2023 14:25:00
Six pioneering nature projects across England receive major funding award to trial the most effective ways to capture carbon and mitigate the impacts of climate change, Natural England has announced recently (11 February).
Pioneering nature projects launched to test carbon capture methods in fight against climate change13/02/2023 11:10:00
Six projects will receive funding to research how nature-rich woodlands, grasslands, wetlands and urban habitats take up carbon