Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation into complaints about Met’s handling of Al Fayed allegations
Two complaints from victim-survivors about the Met Police’s handling of allegations they made against Mohamed Al Fayed, will be investigated by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), under our direction.
We received two voluntary referrals from the force in November after two complainants raised concerns about the force’s investigations into separate allegations they each reported to the Met in 2008.
No charges were ever brought against Mohamed Al Fayed before his death last year and the Met is currently reviewing 21 allegations that were reported to the force prior to his death.
As part of our assessment of these referrals we have been in ongoing contact with the Met’s DPS about its review to identify if there are any further matters that may require investigation.
IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan said:
“Our sympathies are with all the victim-survivors who reported allegations against Mr Al Fayed.
“There is widespread public concern around this case, with a significant number of allegations reported over many years while Mr Al Fayed was still alive.
“It’s important that an investigation is carried out into these complaints to identify if there were any missed opportunities or failures by officers to properly investigate these reports made back in 2008.
“We’ve decided to direct these investigations as the Met’s ongoing review of 21 allegations means it could become much wider than two complaints, and also it will help information sharing between DPS and the on-going criminal investigation into those who potentially enabled or assisted the alleged offending.
“The complainants will be kept regularly updated throughout the investigation.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-complaints-about-mets-handling-al-fayed-allegations
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Leicestershire PC charged with misconduct in public office07/01/2025 12:15:00
A former Leicestershire Police officer is due to appear in court this week charged with misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC investigation into West Mercia Police fatal shooting in Redditch is progressing06/01/2025 10:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the fatal police shooting in Redditch on Christmas Eve is continuing.
Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Redditch27/12/2024 10:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating a fatal police shooting at an address in Redditch on Christmas Eve.
IOPC witness appeal after fatal road collision in Handsworth23/12/2024 12:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of West Midlands Police prior to a fatal road traffic collision in Birmingham.
Two Met Police officers found guilty of assaulting 16-year-old child23/12/2024 11:15:00
Two Met Police officers have been convicted of assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into an incident involving a 16-year-old boy who they were transporting to hospital.
West Yorkshire Police officers dismissed over offensive WhatsApp messages20/12/2024 16:25:00
Eight West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officers have been dismissed following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into discriminatory, offensive and bullying messages shared on WhatsApp.
Statement on investigation into use of force arrests at Manchester Airport20/12/2024 14:20:00
We are aware of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) decision to take no further action against police officers involved in a series of arrests at Manchester Airport on 23 July.
Former West Mercia Police officer guilty of misconduct in public office20/12/2024 13:05:00
A former West Mercia Police officer has been found guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office and a computer misuse offence, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Use of force by Essex officers prior to man's death was necessary, investigation finds20/12/2024 11:15:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the actions of Essex Police officers prior to the death of a man who had been Tasered, has found that their actions were necessary and proportionate in the circumstances.