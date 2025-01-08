Investigation into complaints about Met’s handling of Al Fayed allegations

Two complaints from victim-survivors about the Met Police’s handling of allegations they made against Mohamed Al Fayed, will be investigated by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), under our direction.

We received two voluntary referrals from the force in November after two complainants raised concerns about the force’s investigations into separate allegations they each reported to the Met in 2008.

No charges were ever brought against Mohamed Al Fayed before his death last year and the Met is currently reviewing 21 allegations that were reported to the force prior to his death.

As part of our assessment of these referrals we have been in ongoing contact with the Met’s DPS about its review to identify if there are any further matters that may require investigation.

IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan said: