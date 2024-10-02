Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation launched following Leeds death in custody
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man after he was arrested and became unconscious while in police custody in Leeds.
We can confirm a 43-year-old-man died in hospital on Wednesday 25 September after he was found unresponsive in custody after an apparent medical episode on Tuesday 24 September.
Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police.
At this stage we understand the man arrived at Elland Road Custody Suite on Monday 23 September at 5.30pm and there were no medical concerns raised after being seen by a medical care practitioner.
At around 1pm on Tuesday, custody staff found him unresponsive in his cell. CPR was given and an ambulance was requested. He was taken to hospital where he was treated but died the following day.
IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death. We have been in contact with the family to explain our role and advise them of the next steps.
“When someone has died after being taken into police custody, it is important that all the circumstances are independently and impartially examined.”
IOPC investigators have secured CCTV footage from the custody suite. We are also starting to review custody logs and obtain statements from the relevant custody staff involved. All West Yorkshire officers and staff are currently being treated as witnesses.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-launched-following-leeds-death-custody
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Four officers and a police staff member to face disciplinary proceedings over David Carrick investigations01/10/2024 09:10:00
Four police officers and a police staff member will face disciplinary proceedings following four Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigations into alleged failures by the Met Police to take appropriate action after serious criminal allegations were made against convicted serial rapist David Carrick.
Met officers have misconduct proven for their actions during stop and search of 14-year-old boy30/09/2024 12:25:00
A disciplinary panel has found that the actions of two Met officers, who handcuffed and restrained a 14-year-old Black boy on the ground during a stop and search in south London, amounted to misconduct.
Changes needed to ensure stalking victims get the right response from police30/09/2024 09:12:00
Significant changes are needed to improve the police response to reports of stalking, an investigation into a police super-complaint has found.
Gross misconduct proven against ex-Leicestershire PC who flew to Turkey after reporting sick24/09/2024 15:25:00
A disciplinary hearing ruled that a former Leicestershire Police constable who flew off on holiday on the same day he reported sick for duty, would have been dismissed if still serving with the force.
Gross misconduct proven for Met officer who put Taser to the neck of a boy during stop and search23/09/2024 11:25:00
A Metropolitan Police officer who held a Taser to the neck of a 16-year-old Black boy during a stop and search in south-east London has been given a final written warning.
Former Greater Manchester Police inspector would have been dismissed for undertaking work at Qatar World Cup without permission19/09/2024 16:30:00
A former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer will be barred from policing after taking up a job to work at the Qatar World Cup in 2022 while claiming to be on a career break.
IOPC to reinvestigate the fatal police shooting of Lewis Skelton19/09/2024 10:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has re-opened an investigation into the fatal shooting of Lewis Skelton by Humberside Police, following a judicial review of our decision not to reinvestigate.
IOPC seeks witnesses after fatal collision involving police at Nuneaton19/09/2024 09:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into Warwickshire Police’s involvement in a fatal road collision in Nuneaton.