Investigation launched following Leeds death in custody

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man after he was arrested and became unconscious while in police custody in Leeds.

We can confirm a 43-year-old-man died in hospital on Wednesday 25 September after he was found unresponsive in custody after an apparent medical episode on Tuesday 24 September.

Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police.

At this stage we understand the man arrived at Elland Road Custody Suite on Monday 23 September at 5.30pm and there were no medical concerns raised after being seen by a medical care practitioner.

At around 1pm on Tuesday, custody staff found him unresponsive in his cell. CPR was given and an ambulance was requested. He was taken to hospital where he was treated but died the following day.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death. We have been in contact with the family to explain our role and advise them of the next steps.

“When someone has died after being taken into police custody, it is important that all the circumstances are independently and impartially examined.”

IOPC investigators have secured CCTV footage from the custody suite. We are also starting to review custody logs and obtain statements from the relevant custody staff involved. All West Yorkshire officers and staff are currently being treated as witnesses.