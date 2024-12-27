Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Redditch
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating a fatal police shooting at an address in Redditch on Christmas Eve.
We were advised by West Mercia Police that officers attended a property in Fownhope Close at around 2 pm on Tuesday (24 December) after concerns were raised about the safety of a man. We understand that negotiations with a 39 year-old man who was present and in possession of a knife, went on throughout the afternoon. It is believed that Tasers were fired by officers during the incident and at around 7.40pm the man was shot by a firearms officer at the property. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene around 20 minutes later.
IOPC investigators attended the scene to begin our enquiries and went to the police post incident procedures where the officers involved have provided initial accounts. We are continuing tto oversee forensic examinations of the interior and exterior of the address. We can confirm that a knife has been recovered from the scene. Police weapons involved in the incident will be subject to further analysis. We will be reviewing police body worn camera footage. We have made contact with the man’s family to express our condolences and explain our involvement.
IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan said: “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by officers. While police shootings are thankfully rare, it is understandable that people will be concerned when it does happen, and it is important we conduct a detailed and robust investigation into what took place. Our enquiries are in their very early stages.”
The coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place.
