Investing in schools and education

State of the art learning campus opens in Fife.

First Minister John Swinney has officially opened two new schools in Dunfermline which were supported by £53.4 million of Scottish Government investment.

Based within the new state of the art Dunfermline Learning Campus, St Columba’s RC and Woodmill High School will provide education opportunities from primary school all the way through to college. The campus will also be home to the new Fife College which is expected to open in early 2026.

If the Scottish Parliament votes for the 2025-26 Budget, it will ensure councils share a record funding settlement of more than £15 billion which will help provide vital support for schools and education.

The opening of the two new schools also adds to the proportion of schools in “good” or “satisfactory” condition which has increased from 62.7% in April 2007 to 91.7% in April 2024. The increasing number of high quality school buildings is supported by the Scottish Government’s £2 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) – delivered in partnership with local authorities. A further nine school projects included in the programme will open in 2025-26.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Investing in our children’s education is one of the most important investments we can make and my government is determined to continue to deliver progress in Education. The pupils of the two schools on the Dunfermline Learning Campus will be learning in state of the art and modern facilities.

“It is my pleasure to officially open the schools within the Dunfermline Learning Campus and to see this fantastic facility come to life which has been supported by over £53 million of Scottish Government investment.

“There is so much to be proud of in Scottish education, with literacy and numeracy at a record high and record numbers of our young people going on to university. Our budget will invest to ensure we can continue this progress.

“That is why I am calling on Parliament to unite behind the Budget and ensure we can drive further improvements in our schools, and deliver for our young people.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

“The Dunfermline Learning Campus is a key example of the Scottish Government - in partnership with local authorities - delivering for local communities through the £2 billion LEIP. For the pupils attending these schools, this campus will be transformative for their education, for their families and for their future.

“I’m really pleased to see that community initiatives have been a focus during the building period. 814 weeks of apprenticeships have been supported for local young people and more than £56,000 donated to local community groups – putting community and social value at the heart of the campus.”

Background

School Estate Statistics 2024

Scottish Budget 2025-2026